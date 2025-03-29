Soon after the leaked s*x video scandal, Shruthi Nararyanan's old statement about the internet and social media is now going viral. It seems like she was aware of the repercussions of such a mishap.

Tamil actress Shruthi Narayanan is sadly among the most-searched Indian actresses on the internet, and it is because of her n*de casting couch video that got leaked recently. The 14-minute clip has brought Shruthi Narayanan into the limelight of national media, but all for the wrong reasons.

Soon after the leaked casting couch video, a clip of Shruthi's old interview is now going viral. In this video, Shruthi mostly speaks Tamil, but she also shares her thoughts partially in English. You can hear Shruthi sharing her thoughts about being patient in making an identity in the industry. "I've learnt that with patience, you can get the output you want."

Shruthi started her career with television, and she's also talking about 'scene preparation', and the negative impact of social media. Yes, Shruthi did mention in this interview what could happen if 'everything goes on the internet'. She said, "You can't share everything on social media, it might backfire someday because it's the internet."

Watch Shruthi's old interview clip going viral

Soon after the alleged casting couch video went viral, Shruthi took her thoughts to social media, and shared a long post, requesting not to circulate the video. She also lashed out at people who are enjoying her n*de video and told them to watch their mother, sisters, and girlfriend's videos, as they have the same body she has.

Shruthi wrote, "I am also a girl and have feelings. You guys make it worse. See the videos of your mother, sister, or girlfriend, because they have the same body as me. Go and enjoy their videos." Shruthi also warned about legal action in another Story, "Start being human. Sharing leaked videos, whether real or deepfake, is a criminal offence in India." For the unversed, Shruthi has also been part of popular movies, including Dhanush's Maari. She was last seen in Varun Dhawan, Samantha's Citadel Honey Bunny.

