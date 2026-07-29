After Kangana Ranaut slams Gen-Z protesters, Vishal Dadlani defends students on Instagram: 'You beat kids'

Vishal Dadlani backed Gen-Z protesters on Instagram, urging focus on their treatment. His post followed Kangana Ranaut’s criticism of the students, which drew online backlash.

Music composer Vishal Dadlani has defended Gen-Z student protesters. He said the focus should be on the violence they faced, not on the language used during protests. His statement came after BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut criticised the students online.

What Vishal Dadlani said

Vishal expressed his support for the pupils on Instagram on Monday. He asked why their language was being criticised. 'Bad Language!?,' he wrote. In the street, you beat children. Blamed them and threw rocks at them! Take a shot at them. They were gassed with tear gas. Their faces were pellet-gunned. Your hired people are going around threatening and beating them even now! You earned the abuses.'In the caption, he also targeted what he called paid campaigns against the protesters. He wrote, 'Running paid story-campaigns and influencer campaigns only makes you look more pathetic,' with a laughing emoji.

Kangana Ranaut's comments

Vishal's post came after Kangana Ranaut shared several Instagram stories criticising the Gen-Z protesters. She called videos from the protests 'puke-inducing.' Vishal's post came after Kangana Ranaut shared several Instagram stories criticising the Gen-Z protesters. She called videos from the protests 'puke-inducing.' She wrote, 'Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place. The way they speak and the kind of language they are using never in my life have I seen everything in every frame so jarring and so crass all at once.'She added, 'India is a place of diversely beautiful people, draped in elegance and rooted in cultural sophistication. You call yourself cockroaches and look/behave like them as well. I am scarred from these reels. I need some healing, digital detox.'In another post, she said, 'I call them Generation Gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies. They are so ugly and corrupt that they can't even be homemakers.'