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After Kalki 2898 AD wins two National Film Awards, Nag Ashwin shares big update on sequel: 'Definitely going to be...'

Kalki 2898 AD won National Awards for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Special Effects at the 72nd National Film Awards 2024 held this week. The Nag Ashwin film starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, who will not be a part of the sequel.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 25, 2026, 03:35 PM IST

After Kalki 2898 AD wins two National Film Awards, Nag Ashwin shares big update on sequel: 'Definitely going to be...'
Nag Ashwin on Kalki 2898 AD sequel
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Winning two National Film Awards for Kalki 2898 AD seems like a pat on the back for years of hard work, says director Nag Ashwin, promising the second part of the movie, starring Prabhas, will be bigger and better. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD was praised for blending sci-fi with Indian mythology when it released in June 2024. The film won National Awards for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Special Effects at a ceremony in Kevadia, Gujarat on Tuesday.

"It's very special as it's the National Award. It somehow feels like a pat on the back for all the years of hard work that we put in. Especially the production design,” the actor-director told PTI in an interview. Ashwin said an "insane amount" of work went into building the world of Kalki 2898 AD and, now, he is busy developing the sequel. "It's a lot of the same world, characters and finishing the same story. But it's also the heart of the story now, and how it all comes together. So, it's definitely going to be bigger in scale and emotions," he said. Ashwin also praised Prabhas, his lead star in Kalki 2898 AD as he added, "It is a blessing to have a star like him trust your vision."

 

The original film, set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD in the city of Kashi, follows a group on a mission to protect lab subject SUM-80's unborn child, believed to be Kalki, the final incarnation of Vishnu. Written and directed by Ashwin, the film featured an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Shobana and Disha Patani. Padukone is no longer a part of the sequel after the makers announced last year that they had decided to part ways.

In a statement, producers at Vyjayanthi Movies said that they were "immensely proud" of the double National Film Award win. "To see a film that began with a bold and ambitious vision receive this recognition is deeply gratifying. From the very beginning, Nag Ashwin brought a uniquely imaginative vision to the film, and bringing that vision to life was a remarkable collective effort. The dedication, conviction and creativity of our cast and crew made it possible to build a world that audiences could experience and embrace," the statement read.

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