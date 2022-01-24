After Justin Bieber-Marshmallow, Daler Mehndi to perform at metaverse virtual concert on Republic Day 2022

Singer and record producer Daler Mehndi, who has lent his voice to catchy and extremely popular Punjabi tracks such as 'Rang De Basanti', 'Dangal', 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra', and 'Tunak Tunak Tun', is set to perform at India's first Metaverse concert on Republic Day 2022. The Bhangra pop pioneer will perform his hit numbers 'Namoh Namoh', 'Jago India', and will also dedicate a special track to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With this, Daler Mehndi will become the first Indian to perform at a metaverse virtual concert. Before Mehndi, other international pop stars including Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Marshmallow, and Ariana Grande, have also staged metaverse concerts.

The singer, who made Bhangra popular worldwide, has been sharing posters from the event on his Instagram handle. He even posted a sneak peek video inviting his fans and followers to celebrate Republic Day 2022 together by joining into his metaverse performance.

Based on a peer-to-peer network, Metaverse allows artists to perform live from anywhere in the world, while audiences can watch them from the comfort of their own homes on their screens. In addition, selected NFTs will also be launched during the event. Gamitronics, a Hyderabad-based game studio, has created this blockchain-powered Metaverse that offers playable NFTs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Daler Mehndi recently gave his voice to the energetic track 'Garda' in Dhanush-Sara Ali Khan-Akshay Kumar's film 'Atrangi Re'. The song is composed by A. R. Rahman and is penned by Irshad Kamil. The end-credits song featured Akshay Kumar surprising the audience with his tricks as he portrayed the character of a magician Sajjad Ali Khan in the Aanand L. Rai directorial. He had also voiced the famous track 'Jiyo Re Baahubali' for 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion', S. S. Rajamouli's epic conclusion to his Baahubali saga headlined by Prabhas.



(With inputs from IANS)