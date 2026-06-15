After joking about rape victims, comedian Madhur Virli apologises as old clip resurfaces

Comedian Madhur Virli has apologised after an old stand-up clip featuring a rape joke resurfaced online, saying he realised it was wrong and removed it long before it went viral.

Stand-up comedian Madhur Virli has apologised after an old clip from his 2024 show Love & Latex went viral on social media. The video, which featured a joke about rape, resurfaced amid the ongoing controversy surrounding comedian Pranit More and the viral 'Rs 370 biryani' row.

Madhur Says He Removed The Clip Earlier

In a statement shared on YouTube, Madhur admitted that the joke was inappropriate and said he had already removed the clip soon after performing it.

Dear @DelhiPolice,



Strict action should be taken against this comedian, Madhur Virli.



This is completely unacceptable. We cannot normalize this kind of behavior in society. In the name of comedy, these people are making fun of a victim on a very sensitive topic like rape which… pic.twitter.com/fYvZf6cLOO — Nalini Unagar (@NalinisKitchen) June 13, 2026

"This is to apologise for a video of mine that is currently being shared online. The clip being circulated is from a performance I did around two years ago. Soon after performing that bit, I understood how wrong it was and took it down at that time, long before the clip started circulating again recently," he wrote.

'Some Topics Need Sensitivity'

The comedian said that while comedy can discuss difficult subjects, some topics need to be handled with greater care.

"I do believe comedy can question ideas and engage with difficult subjects. But certain topics require sensitivity, context and informed discretion. When an attempt falls short, the only honest thing to do is acknowledge it, apologise and do better. This is one of those moments for me," he added.

Clarifies Instagram Account Was Already Deactivated

Madhur also addressed reports claiming that he deleted his Instagram account after the controversy erupted. According to him, the account had actually been deactivated nearly six months ago and was not linked to the recent backlash.

He further said that he was genuinely sorry and regretted the hurt caused by the joke.

Backlash Over Viral Clip

The controversy began after an old clip from one of Madhur's performances resurfaced online and drew criticism from social media users. The video quickly went viral, with many calling the joke insensitive and inappropriate.

The incident comes at a time when stand-up comedy is facing increased scrutiny following several recent controversies involving comedians and crowd-work clips.