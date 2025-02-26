Featuring Jr NTR in a double role and also starring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, Devara Part 1 will release in Japan on March 28. SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan's RRR is the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan.

After Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi's Jawan; Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD; Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran-fronted Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire were released in Japan in the last one year, Devara Part 1 is all set to hit theatres in the foreign nation.

Headlined by Jr NTR in a double role of a father and son named Devara and Varadha, the action-packed drama will release in Japan on March 28. Devara's official handle on X shared the photos of the Telugu superstar giving interviews to the Japanese media and also informed that he will be visiting the island nation on March 22 ahead of the film's release.

Jr NTR has a huge fan following in Japan after RRR's blockbuster success in the foreign nation. Directed by SS Rajamouli and also starring Ram Charan in the leading role, the epic historical action drama ran in the Japanese theaters for more than a year and became the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan by earning Rs 125 crore in the foreign nation.

Man of Masses @Tarak9999 has kick started #Devara promotions with interviews for Japanese media ahead of his visit on March 22nd



The countdown begins for the grand release in Japan on March 28th. pic.twitter.com/UwPJLNrQ1I — Devara (@DevaraMovie) February 25, 2025

Coming back to Devara, Part 1 was released in cinemas on September 27, 2024. Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan made their Telugu debut in the pan-India film directed by Koratala Siva. The first installment of the two-part franchise was a commercial success as it grossed Rs 420 crore worldwide against its budget of Rs 300 crore.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR will be seen next in War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan. The action thriller is the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, TIger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is slated to release in cinemas on August 14 in the Independence Day weekend.