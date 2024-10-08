After Jaaved Jaaferi calls content creators' videos 'shit', his influencer daughter reacts: 'If I am making money...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sanjay Leela Bhansali shares how he felt on meeting Deepika Padukone for the first time: 'She started talking and...'

Muhammad Umair Saeed: A Visionary Journey from Entrepreneurial Beginnings to Pioneering Technological Innovation

Nobel Prize in Physics 2024 awarded to John Hopfield, Geoffrey Hinton for their work in machine learning

ISRO's PSLV-C37: A Legacy of Satellite Deployment and Responsible Space Debris Management

Meet woman who worked as warden, cracked UPSC exam with 410 rank, she is Kerala's first...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sanjay Leela Bhansali shares how he felt on meeting Deepika Padukone for the first time: 'She started talking and...'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali shares how he felt on meeting Deepika Padukone for the first time: 'She started talking and...'

Muhammad Umair Saeed: A Visionary Journey from Entrepreneurial Beginnings to Pioneering Technological Innovation

Muhammad Umair Saeed: A Visionary Journey from Entrepreneurial Beginnings to Pioneering Technological Innovation

ISRO's PSLV-C37: A Legacy of Satellite Deployment and Responsible Space Debris Management

ISRO's PSLV-C37: A Legacy of Satellite Deployment and Responsible Space Debris Management

Mughal kings did not live on ground floor of palaces, here’s why

Mughal kings did not live on ground floor of palaces, here’s why

10 inspirational movies that every student must watch

10 inspirational movies that every student must watch

10 most educated TV stars Indian

10 most educated TV stars Indian

'स्वैग हो तो ऐसा...' दुल्हन को Sports Bike चलाते देख बोल पड़े यूजर्स, देखें Viral video

'स्वैग हो तो ऐसा...' दुल्हन को Sports Bike चलाते देख बोल पड़े यूजर्स, देखें Viral video

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Phuchka to Chhanar Jilipi: 7 best street food places in Kolkata

From Phuchka to Chhanar Jilipi: 7 best street food places in Kolkata

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

70th National Film Awards: When and where to watch the live event

70th National Film Awards: When and where to watch the live event

1993's biggest hit film starred Bigg Boss 18 contestant, ran in theatres for 12 weeks, made for Rs 6 crore, earned Rs..

1993's biggest hit film starred Bigg Boss 18 contestant, ran in theatres for 12 weeks, made for Rs 6 crore, earned Rs..

Bigg Boss 18's Shilpa Shirodkar doesn't want to talk about sister Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu; here’s why

Bigg Boss 18's Shilpa Shirodkar doesn't want to talk about sister Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu; here’s why

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

After Jaaved Jaaferi calls content creators' videos 'shit', his influencer daughter reacts: 'If I am making money...'

This discussion began when Jaaved Jaaderi's daughter Alaviaa mentioned she would be moving to Los Angeles to live with four other influencers and create social media content.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 03:37 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

After Jaaved Jaaferi calls content creators' videos 'shit', his influencer daughter reacts: 'If I am making money...'
Image credit:Twitter
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Recently, Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, and Alfia Jafryrecently made their debut with The Tribe on Amazon Prime Video. In one episode, Jaaved Jaaferi commented on social media influencers, saying their content was "not good."

This discussion began when Alaviaa mentioned she would be moving to Los Angeles to live with four other influencers and create social media content. In response, Jaaved said, "Yeh influencers, naa sarr, naa pair. Koi bhi lukha aake influencer bann raha hai (These influencers have no direction. Anyone can come and become an influencer)." Alaviaa replied, "Dad, I don't think you get it because you don't really use your Instagram."

Jaaved then slams fashion influencers, saying, "There is a girl; she comes in looking at the camera, then she will turn and her saree changes." Alaviaa replied, "Good for her because people are consuming that content. Why blame the people that are consuming the content?" Jaaved responded, "I think they are consuming shit."

Alaviaa then says father, Jaaved, doesn't fully grasp what a social media influencer does. She says, "I just enjoy clicking pictures and if I am making money out of just shooting content that I like to shoot, why will I not do that? Somewhere he underestimates the amount of work that also goes in. For example, he would not be able to do it. He does not understand it at all."

Jaaved further supports actors, saying, "The real people who are talented actors, etc. They don't have work."

Jaaved's wife, Habiba Jaaferi, defends their daughter, supporting her choice to be a social media influencer. She says, "Let's face it, she did receive offers in films. From some of the biggest production houses, but she chose not to do it. She was very clear in her head that she did not want to act at all."

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bhavish Agarwal's Ola Electric shares decline by over 8%, market cap drops to...

Bhavish Agarwal's Ola Electric shares decline by over 8%, market cap drops to...

NASA Alert! Strongest flare from Sun to hit Earth soon: Check date and it's impact

NASA Alert! Strongest flare from Sun to hit Earth soon: Check date and it's impact

Ambala Cantt Election Results LIVE: Who is Chitra Sarwara, Independent, Congress rebel leading against BJP's Anil Vij?

Ambala Cantt Election Results LIVE: Who is Chitra Sarwara, Independent, Congress rebel leading against BJP's Anil Vij?

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chahat Pandey, famous TV actress, joined AAP, lost elections, was arrested because...

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chahat Pandey, famous TV actress, joined AAP, lost elections, was arrested because...

Nita Ambani looks ravishing in pink kurta set as she turns story teller for Prithvi Ambani, Jeh Ali Khan; see pics

Nita Ambani looks ravishing in pink kurta set as she turns story teller for Prithvi Ambani, Jeh Ali Khan; see pics

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Phuchka to Chhanar Jilipi: 7 best street food places in Kolkata

From Phuchka to Chhanar Jilipi: 7 best street food places in Kolkata

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

7 famous railway bridges in India

7 famous railway bridges in India

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement