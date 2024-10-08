After Jaaved Jaaferi calls content creators' videos 'shit', his influencer daughter reacts: 'If I am making money...'

This discussion began when Jaaved Jaaderi's daughter Alaviaa mentioned she would be moving to Los Angeles to live with four other influencers and create social media content.

Recently, Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, and Alfia Jafryrecently made their debut with The Tribe on Amazon Prime Video. In one episode, Jaaved Jaaferi commented on social media influencers, saying their content was "not good."

This discussion began when Alaviaa mentioned she would be moving to Los Angeles to live with four other influencers and create social media content. In response, Jaaved said, "Yeh influencers, naa sarr, naa pair. Koi bhi lukha aake influencer bann raha hai (These influencers have no direction. Anyone can come and become an influencer)." Alaviaa replied, "Dad, I don't think you get it because you don't really use your Instagram."

Jaaved then slams fashion influencers, saying, "There is a girl; she comes in looking at the camera, then she will turn and her saree changes." Alaviaa replied, "Good for her because people are consuming that content. Why blame the people that are consuming the content?" Jaaved responded, "I think they are consuming shit."

Alaviaa then says father, Jaaved, doesn't fully grasp what a social media influencer does. She says, "I just enjoy clicking pictures and if I am making money out of just shooting content that I like to shoot, why will I not do that? Somewhere he underestimates the amount of work that also goes in. For example, he would not be able to do it. He does not understand it at all."

Jaaved further supports actors, saying, "The real people who are talented actors, etc. They don't have work."

Jaaved's wife, Habiba Jaaferi, defends their daughter, supporting her choice to be a social media influencer. She says, "Let's face it, she did receive offers in films. From some of the biggest production houses, but she chose not to do it. She was very clear in her head that she did not want to act at all."