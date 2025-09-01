After India’s Got Latent controversy, Samay Raina returns to Mumbai, draws 25,000 fans: ‘God has been kind’

Earlier this year, Samay had submitted an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court for remarks made on his now-defunct online show India’s Got Latent, which were criticised for mocking individuals with disabilities and rare genetic disorders.

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina is back in the spotlight with his return to the Mumbai stage. After facing controversy earlier this year, he performed for a crowd of 25,000 across two sold-out shows as part of his India tour, Samay Raina Is Alive and Unfiltered.

Sharing his gratitude on Instagram, he wrote, “Mumbai, I love you so much. You have given me everything… I am overwhelmed, I’m grateful to every single person who came out to see me.” He also thanked his fans for their continued support, adding, “God has been kind.” Fellow comedian Tanmay Bhat was also part of the lineup.

The tour kicked off on August 15 in Bengaluru and will head to Kolkata on September 6–7, Chennai on September 19–20, and Pune from September 26–28, before wrapping up with three back-to-back shows in Delhi on October 3, 4, and 5.

Earlier this year, Samay had submitted an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court for remarks made on his now-defunct online show India’s Got Latent, which were criticised for mocking individuals with disabilities and rare genetic disorders. In his affidavit, he said he had no intention of offending anyone and promised to create content that is more “inclusive and sensitive,” pledging to maintain “better conduct, content sensitivity, and legal compliance” in the future.

The comedian was also caught in a controversy involving YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia after a widely criticised episode of India’s Got Latent. During the episode, Ranveer asked a contestant an inappropriate question about their parents, and as co-host, Samay faced backlash for allowing and engaging with the moment. The incident sparked multiple FIRs, cancellation calls, and public condemnations. Both Samay and Ranveer later issued public apologies, with Samay reiterating his regret in his affidavit to the Supreme Court.