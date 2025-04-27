Palak further elaborated that excessive media attention on her personal life could overshadow her professional accomplishments, reducing her to just a headline rather than being recognized for her work.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari's rumoured romance has been a hot topic among netizens, with many speculating they're dating due to frequent paparazzi sightings. However, both have been tight-lipped about their relationship status. Recently, Ibrahim had downplayed the speculation by referring to Palak as a "good friend" in an interview, stating, "She's a good friend. Yeah, she's sweet. That's all."

In a subsequent interview with Filmfare, Palak shed more light on her perspective, emphasising her desire to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. She expressed her focus on establishing herself in her career, saying, "At this stage of my career, I don’t want my romantic life or my love life to take over or be a topic of conversation when I am trying to make a name for myself." She further elaborated that excessive media attention on her personal life could overshadow her professional accomplishments, reducing her to just a headline rather than being recognized for her work.

"Also, I don’t like people having opinions on anything that I feel strongly about, so obviously if I am in a relationship, I feel strongly about that because that’s why I am in a relationship. I wouldn’t want people to have any opinions on it, and I wouldn’t want to read those opinions. Which is why I would also keep it private," said Palak stating her desire for privacy in her personal life. By keeping her relationships out of the public eye, she aims to protect her personal life from scrutiny and focus on her career.

Meanwhile, Palak and Ibrahim have been seen together multiple times, fueling speculation about their relationship. They sparked dating rumours after sharing photos from the same resort in the Maldives, with fans pointing out similar backdrops in their posts. According to reports, they've allegedly been dating for three years, but neither has confirmed or denied the relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Palak Tiwari is set to star in the upcoming horror-comedy film 'The Bhootni' alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, and Mouni Roy, releasing on May 1, 2025. Ibrahim, who made his debut with Nadaaniyan, is gearing up for another Dharma Productions movie lined up which also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.