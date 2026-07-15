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After her strong statements against Ram Mandir donation theft, 'Vishwaguru' tag; Anuradha Paudwal is 'deeply disappointed', know why

Anuradha Paudwal clarified that her viral comments on 'Vishwaguru' and Ram Mandir were taken out of context, adding she has deep respect for the nation and its leadership.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 05:51 PM IST

After her strong statements against Ram Mandir donation theft, 'Vishwaguru' tag; Anuradha Paudwal is 'deeply disappointed', know why
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National Award-winning singer Anuradha Paudwal has reacted to the controversy over her recent remarks on the "Vishwaguru" debate and alleged Ram Mandir donation issues. She said her words were taken out of context and that she has 'deep respect for her nation and its leadership.'

What Anuradha Paudwal said on the podcast

Anuradha's appearance on writer Shubhankar Mishra's podcast sparked the controversy. She discussed India's aspiration to become a 'Vishwaguru' or global educator throughout her speech. She said that India must first address issues with the government and education to achieve that aim. She also mentioned news articles concerning a purported Ram Mandir donation scam. She argued that such instances raise concerns about accountability when they occur in places of worship.

She added that education needs to be improved for long-term advancement and raised worries about school closures around the nation. On July 12, 2026, a video from the podcast became viral on X. The Hindi captions quoted her as stating, 'Hum kaise keh sakte hain ki hum Vishwaguru ban gaye, kya Vishwaguru hone par Ram Mandir mein chori ho jati hai.' An online discussion was triggered by the video. While some applauded her emphasis on education, others took issue with her connection to the Ram Mandir.

Also read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Kevin Pietersen Big Statement on X goes viral before semi-final; 'Argentina will play like France'

Anuradha Paudwal's response to the controversy

Anuradha responded to the criticism by posting a statement on Instagram on July 14, 2026. 'Namaskar to all my family, friends and fans,' she added. I am grateful for the affection and regard you have shown me for my work. I also admire and appreciate my country and its leaders. Every citizen, including myself, is aware that education is necessary for us to develop and take on leadership roles in this world. That's what I will always stand by. In this nation, everyone is free to politely voice their opinions.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She went on to say that she 'thoroughly resents' being cut off and sensationalised in chats. 'Please note this is not a clarification, but no one is allowed to use a conversation out of context for their convenience,' she replied. Additionally, Anuradha asked people not to promote videos that misinterpret her words because she does not support them. The singer made it apparent that she did not intend to disparage the nation or its institutions, but rather to discuss principles and education.

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