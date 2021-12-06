After going on a 'date' night, Sara Tendulkar poses for an international clothing brand-WATCH video

Gorgeous Sara Tendulkar, who is the eldest daughter of legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, often makes headlines as she is one of the most admired star kids in India right now. She has a huge fan following on social media, therefore, she usually shares her pictures and video on the internet.

Sara Tendulkar on Monday took to Instagram and dropped a video in which she can be seen posing for an international clothing brand. She can be seen wearing a short figure-hugging dress. In no time, her video went viral on social media. A number of her fans started commenting on it.

One of her fans wrote, “Sara into Selfportrait..Love to watch Sara into a whole new world of fashion,” Another mentioned, “Best video I’ve seen this year!!!” Take a look:

Meanwhile, Sara is also often in the news for her rumoured relationship with Team India and Kolkata Knight Rider's (KKR) batsman Shubman Gill. Neither Sara nor the cricketer has said anything about these reports, but rumour mills are always ripe with their likely connection.

Both Shubman and Sara follow each other on Instagram as well and while Shubman follows Sara's family on the social media platform, Sara also follows Shubman's sister Shahneel Gill and Simran Sidhu on the photo-sharing app.

This sign is sure to add more fuel to the fire concerning the relationship status of both Sara and Shubman.

As for Sara and Shubman, even though the rumoured couple has not commented on their relationship so far, they do leave a comment or like each other's social media posts often which instantly go viral as and when fans notice it.