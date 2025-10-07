After Genie, Make a Wish: Best Kim Woo-bin, Bae Suzy K-dramas to stream on Netflix, Prime Video and Viki

Genie, Make a Wish, Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy fans can stream the top 7 K-dramas on Netflix, Viki, and Prime Video.

In the magical fantasy-romance series Genie, Make a Wish, now streaming on Netflix. Bae Suzy’s character’s life takes an unexpected turn when she encounters Kim Woo-bin, a genie.

Viewers who want more of Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy’s captivating performances can stream many of their past dramas on OTT platforms like Netflix, Viki, and Prime Video. These shows showcase their versatility, from heartfelt romances to action-packed thrillers.

Uncontrollably Fond: Netflix

This 2016 drama is a classic love story. Woo-bin plays Shin Joon-young, a famous actor, and Suzy is Noh Eul, a documentary producer. Childhood sweethearts are separated by tragedy but reunite years later.

The Heirs : Viki and Netflix

This 2013 series features Woo-bin as Choi Young-do, a wealthy but troubled heir. The show became a massive hit across Asia, highlighting his ability to portray complex characters, making it a must-watch.

Black Knight: Netflix

This dystopian thriller is set in a future devastated by pollution. Woo-bin plays a courageous deliveryman in a dangerous world where oxygen is scarce. The drama combines action, survival, and sci-fi, showcasing his heroic side.

Dream High : Viki and Netflix

Suzy gained fame as Go Hye-mi, a student aspiring to become a K-pop star. The show’s catchy music, inspiring story, and talented cast, including IU and Kim Soo-hyun, made it a youth favourite.

Vagabond: Netflix

Suzy stars as Go Hae-ri, an undercover NIS agent, in this action-packed thriller. The story follows a man uncovering a plane crash. Suzy demonstrates her versatility by excelling in thrilling, non-romantic roles.

Start-Up : Netflix

Set in Korea’s version of Silicon Valley, Suzy plays Seo Dal-mi, an ambitious entrepreneur balancing career challenges and personal life. The show became a global hit for its relatable story and engaging performances.

Anna : Prime Video

In this psychological drama, Suzy portrays Lee Yumi, a woman who reinvents herself under a new identity after a small lie escalates. The gripping storyline highlights her growth as an actress.

Doona !: Netflix

Released in 2023, Suzy stars as a retired K-pop idol beginning a new chapter in life while living with a college student. The show explores identity, loneliness, and healing, with Suzy delivering an emotional and heartfelt performance.

