Entertainment

After Fahadh Faasil, Shine Tom Chacko reveals he has ADHD: 'Only outsiders view this as...'

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has opened on his ADHD diagnosis and called it his best quality.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 05, 2024, 08:30 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

After Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil revealed in May earlier this year that he has been diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 41, another prominent Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has opened up about his ADHD diagnosis. Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD is a chronic condition that leads to attention difficulty, hyperactivity and impulsiveness among people.

Speaking to Manorama Online, Shine Tom Chacko said, "I have ADHD. I’m an ADHD kid. It’s a diagnosed condition. People with ADHD often seek to catch others’ attention. An actor, in fact, emerges from this need for attention. Otherwise, why not just stay in a closed room? Every man has a bit of this. That’s why we go out and dress up — to be noticed."

"In people with ADHD, this behaviour is much more pronounced, which is why it’s called a disorder. Someone with ADHD always wants to be noticed and will try to stand out from other actors. They’ll perform according to the character, seeking more attention from the audience. Only outsiders view this as a disorder. For me, ADHD is my best quality. Some people say 'a stain is good,' right? It might not apply to everyone, but for me, ADHD has been very beneficial", he further added.

After being a part of many successful films such as Annayum Rasoolum, Ishq, Love, Dasara, Jigarthanda DoubleX, and Bheeshma Parvam among others, Shine Tom Chacko will hope to grab more eyeballs with the pan-India action drama film Devara: Part 1.  Headlined by Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, the Koratala Siva directorial will release worldwide in its original Telugu language and dubbed versions in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages on September 27.

