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After facing severe backlash for defending PM Modi, Bhumi Pednekar joins relief work in Assam

Bhumi Pednekar helped Assam flood victims with BDRF, walking through knee-deep water and distributing relief by boat.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 07, 2026, 05:33 PM IST

After facing severe backlash for defending PM Modi, Bhumi Pednekar joins relief work in Assam
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Actress Bhumi Pednekar joined relief work in Assam to support families hit by floods. She worked with the Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation and reached remote villages by walking through knee-deep water and travelling by boat.

Bhumi distributes aid in flood-hit villages

Bhumi posted pictures and videos from her trip to social media. She was shown walking through knee-deep water to deliver relief supplies to a residence in one of the videos that BDRF uploaded. 'When compassion meets action, hope reaches farther,' the caption said. I appreciate you supporting the people of Assam, Bhumi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

In another video, she travelled by boat to homes encircled by flooding. Although water levels have decreased in certain places, she pointed out that many towns are still only accessible by boat. Bhumi also shared photos of herself with the community. She said, 'Every flooded village reminds us that recovery doesn't begin when the rain stops, but when the help arrives.' She spent time with flood-affected families, spoke with locals, and delivered relief goods during the tour. The provision of help in Assam's most severely affected areas is being coordinated by the Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation.

Other celebrities and recent work

Days before Bhumi's arrival, she was criticised online for remarks she made about a demonstration in Delhi. During a rally led by the CJP, she had spoken out against the use of derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Such language, according to her, is not a part of Indian culture. Actor Randeep Hooda had previously participated in humanitarian efforts in Assam. In the Sivasagar district, he collaborated with NGO Global Sikhs to provide hot meals, assemble survival kits, and provide flood-affected households with necessities.

Also read: 'I missed Salman Khan, he would have taken...': Shilpa Shinde on Lock Upp 2 after Shivangi Joshi fight

Regarding her career, Bhumi most recently appeared in the Prime Video series Daldal. Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, was her most recent cinematic film. According to officials, floodwaters have decreased in certain areas of Assam, but many villages are still isolated and require ongoing assistance.

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