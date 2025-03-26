In the video, Kunal Kamra refers to Nirmala Sitharaman as 'saree wali didi.'

After the controversy surrounding stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, he released a new parody song on Wednesday, targeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In the video, he refers to her as 'saree wali didi.' The song kicks off with Kunal humorously saying, "Aapka tax ka paisa ho raha hai Hawa Hawai." While taking a dig at Nirmala, he says, "Desh mein itni mehngai, sarkar ke saath hai aayi. Logon ki lootne kamai, saadi (saree) wali didi hai aayi. Salary churane yeh hai aayi, middle class dabane yeh hai aayi. Popcorn khilane yeh hai aayi, kehte hain isko—Nirmala Tai."

He further added, "She is the JNU student that the country deserves. Galat university mein padhi—Banaras Hindu University mein padhti, toh ek achhi Finance Minister hoti."

Kunal also criticised the government, claiming it has come for 'tanashahi' (dictatorship). He mocked the situation with the lines, "Inn sadkon ki barbadi, karne sarkar hai aayi, Metro hai inke mann mein, khod kar le angadaai, Traffic badhaane ye hai aayi, bridges giraane ye hai aayi, Kehte hain isko, tanashahi." He further added, "Kuch farak nahi padta hai aapke aspirations gaye khachre ke dabbe mein. Ek corporate employee, corporate se zyada tax bharega."

On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai's Khar area, where Kamra's show took place, as well as the hotel on whose premises the venue is located. Based on a complaint from Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, the Khar police have registered an FIR against Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Shinde.

The police have also registered a case against 40 workers of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena for vandalising the venue of the comedian's show. On Monday, the police arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others for ransacking the show venue. A local court granted them bail the same day.

(With inputs from ANI)