After 'Dynamite', BTS to drop their second English single 'Butter'

South Korean super band BTS will release their new single 'Butter' on May 21, 2021. The song is their second English single following 'Dynamite', which released in August last year. The song is a dance-pop track that promises to cater for the smooth yet charismatic charm that the group is loved for.

Recently, BTS has become the first Korean pop act to be nominated at the Grammy Awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. They have also earned a nod at this year's BRIT Awards in the International Group section. The awards are scheduled to held on May 12, 2021.

Meanwhile, as per Reuters, BTS is taking it to a whole new level in marketing deals announced this week. After first agreeing with McDonald's to promote a new meal selling for just over $6, the seven-strong boyband has also been named brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton, the purveyor of handbags that sell for well above $1,000.

Asia - and especially China, where K-pop is also popular - provides major markets for luxury brands, and has fuelled sales bounces as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

Louis Vuitton had no comment on Friday on BTS' McDonald`s deal. Under that agreement, the band's meal will launch starting next month in nearly 50 countries and will include chicken McNuggets, fries, and two dips. Neither Vuitton nor McDonald`s disclosed any financial details.

BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan (meaning Beyond The Scene), have gone onto becoming global icons since their debut in June 2013. The members of the band are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. The septet topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart thrice in 2020 alone and was also named Time's Entertainer of the Year last year.

(Inputs from IANS)