Samantha Ruth Prabhu is rumoured to be dating Raj Nidimoru, who directed her in The Family Man and Citadel Honey Bunny.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were married for four years from 2017 to 2021. Chaitanya has moved ahead in life as he had his second marriage with Sobhita Dhulipala in December last year. Now, it seems that Samantha also has found someone special in her life. This person is none other than the filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.

Samantha and Raj have been spotted together at multiple times in the recent past. On Saturday, the actress shared pictures from the World Pickleball League match of her team Chennai Super Champs. She is seen walking along with Raj in one picture, while in another photo Raj is seen looking closely at her while she cheers for her team. In another picture, Samantha and Raj are seen posing with the entire team while holding hands with each other. This didn't go unnoticed by the fans, who are wondering if this is a subtle hint at their rumoured relationship.

Raj Nidimoru is one half of the filmmaking duo Raj & DK, along with Krishna DK. They have directed critically acclaimed films such as 99, Shor In The City, and Go Goa Gone among others. Raj & DK are famously known for creating thriller series The Family Man, Farzi, Guns & Gulaabs, and Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Samantha played the antagonist in the second season of The Family Man and the leading lady in Citadel: Honey Bunny. She will be working with the duo again in their upcoming series Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom. Talking about their association, Samantha told News18 Showsha, "I think with The Family Man, I was able to portray something that I’ve never done before. Again with Citadel Honey Bunny, it was something that I hadn’t done before. And again with Rakt Bramhand, things are more challenging. Raj & DK have spoiled me for good reason. They are the ones who inspired me to want more and more challenges."