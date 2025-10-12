After Diljit Dosanjh, THIS actor steps away from Anees Bazmee's No Entry 2: Report

Bihar elections 2025: NDA seat share plan on 243 seats OUT, BJP, JDU to contest on 101 seats, Chirag Paswan's LJP gets...
ENTERTAINMENT
As per the latest reports are to be believed, No Entry is facing casting issues, as recently Diljit stepped away owing to creative differences. And in the recent development, Varun Dhawan has also reportedly exited the project, according to reports.
Ever since the announcement of 'No Entry 2', there have been high expectations among fans to watch a new cast replacing the OGs-Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan. It is being said that Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will be featuring in the sequel to the 2005 comedy drama No Entry, which will be directed by Anees Bazmee. As per the latest reports are to be believed, the film is facing casting issues, as recently Diljit stepped away owing to creative differences. And in the recent development, Varun Dhawan has also reportedly quit the project.
After Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan exits No Entry 2?
According to Mid-Day reports, Varun Dhawan's date is not aligning with No Entry, since his Bhediya 2 dates are overlapping. Although Varun was excited for the project, the makers are now looking for a new combination. However, Arjun Kapoor remains committed, according to reports. “Varun was very excited about ‘No Entry 2’. Things are now a bit complicated. His dates for ‘Bhediya 2’ have been locked, and thus, now there will be a hunt for a new combination. Arjun Kapoor is still very much on board," the report mentioned.
About No Entry 2
Backed by Boney Kapoor, the No Entry 2 film is reportedly planned to be a comedy that continues the story from the first film, No Entry. The upcoming sequel promises the same kind of humorous chaos, with the new script said to be even better than the original. The film was scheduled to begin shooting in mid-2025 for a Diwali 2025 release; however, it has been facing significant delays. With the exit of two lead actors, the reports indicate that the project may be put on the back burner as the filmmakers hunt for new actors.
Varun Dhawan on work front
Varun was recently seen in ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,’ which is continuing its box office run. Next, Varun will be seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh and the ensemble cast, including Sunny Deol and Ahan Shetty, in JP Dutta’s war drama ‘Border 2.’