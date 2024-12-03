Panditrao Dharnevar has reportedly made allegations against Karan Aujla's music, stating that it promotes harmful and objectionable content, including the glorification of alcohol, substance abuse and violence.

Singer Karan Aujla, known for Tauba Tauba song, landed in trouble as a police complaint has been filed against him for promoting alcohol, drugs and violence. This comes ahead of his debut eight-city India arena tour, It Was All A Dream, which is scheduled for December 2024 and early January 2025.

Professor Panditrao Dharnevar has reportedly made allegations against Karan's music, stating that it promotes harmful and objectionable content, including the glorification of alcohol, substance abuse and violence. He refrained Karan from performing songs like Chitta Kurta, Bandook, Adhia, Alcohol 2, Few Days and Gangsta during his concert, as per reports from ABP. He warned Karan if he sings these songs, a defamation petition will be filed in court against the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Chandigarh. He said that they would be held accountable for allowing the concert to take place, emphasising his songs harm the audience. Meanwhile, Karan has not yet reacted to the development.

Earlier, Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh received a notice from Telangana authorities warning him against performing songs that promote alcohol, drugs and violence at his live show in Hyderabad. The notice was issued after Dharenavar filed a complaint with authorities, requesting that Dosanjh be prohibited from singing such songs. Following this, Diljit changed his songs '5 tara theke' to '5 tara hotel', and 'daaru 'ch lemonade' to 'Coke 'ch lemonade. However, he took a jibe at the situation saying that he would stop singing alcohol-themed songs if all the liquor shops in the country were shut down. “"Let's start a movement—if all states ban liquor consumption completely, I will never sing a song about alcohol again in my entire life. Is this possible?" he had said.

Meanwhile, Karan Aujla is a Vancouver-based singer who is popular for contemporary Punjabi music. Besides Tauba Tauba, he is also known for tracks such as Softly and White Brown Black.