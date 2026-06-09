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After Dhurandhar's massive success, Arjun Rampal recalls 'darkest phase' of his life: 'Was losing everybody who was close to me'

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After Dhurandhar's massive success, Arjun Rampal recalls 'darkest phase' of his life: 'Was losing everybody who was close to me'

Arjun Rampal talked about his 'darkest phase,' revealing how his failing marriage with Mehr Jesia and his mother’s cancer battle left him emotionally drained before he eventually found stability with Gabriella Demetriades.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 09, 2026, 05:27 PM IST

After Dhurandhar's massive success, Arjun Rampal recalls 'darkest phase' of his life: 'Was losing everybody who was close to me'
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Actor Arjun Rampal recently opened up about one of the most difficult periods of his life, revealing how his failing marriage and his mother’s cancer battle left him feeling lost and alone.

Arjun Rampal recalls his darkest phase:

After the massive success of Dhurandhar, both parts, Arjun Rampal talked about the personal struggles he faced several years ago. During an interview with Cancelled to Crown, the actor expressed himself as being in the 'darkest phase' of his life. Arjun said that he felt disconnected from himself during that time. He said his marriage to his former wife, Mehr Jesia, was falling apart, which deeply affected him emotionally. According to the actor, relationships change over time, and sometimes two people grow in different directions. He talked about the end of his marriage, which made him feel lonely and uncertain about the future.

Mother’s cancer battle added to the pain:

The actor opens up about his personal struggles, which became even harder because his mother was battling cancer at the same time. Arjun shared that he felt like he was losing everything important in his life. He already lost his father three years earlier. After that, his mother was also facing health problems; he also found himself drifting away from some close friends. These all happened at the same time, which felt more painful to him. Arjun admitted that he felt overwhelmed as many aspects of his life seemed to be falling apart at once.

Also read: Why was Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Karan Johar's Takht shelved? Real reason revealed

How Gabriella helped him move forward:

Arjun and Mehr Jesia officially separated after years of marriage in 2018. In the same year, he met Gabriella Demetriades through mutual friends at a party. Gabriella was a model and entrepreneur. Arjun credited Gabriella for helping him navigate the difficult phase in his life. He described her as a strong support system and said they both had their own struggles when they met. According to the actor, their relationship helped them overcome challenges together and rebuild their lives. The couple has since welcomed two sons, Arik and Ariv. Today, Arjun says he is in a much better place emotionally and is grateful for the support and stability he found during one of the toughest chapters of his life.

 

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