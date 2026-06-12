FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Delhi News: At Least 3 Dead, Several Injured As Massive Fire Engulfs Building In Tughlakabad Area

Delhi News: At Least 3 Dead, Several Injured As Massive Fire Engulfs Building In Tughlakabad Area

Ashoke Pandit says he has 'no personal issues' with Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 dispute: 'We've seen bigger stardom'

Ashoke Pandit says he has 'no personal issues' with Ranveer Singh

Shakira, Burna Boy set the stage on fire at FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony: Watch

Shakira sets the stage on fire at FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026

Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10

From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bring Hogwarts to India with AI; Saif, Sanjay leave netizens shocked

Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir, Kartik, Kriti bring Hogwarts to India

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

After Deva and O Romeo, Shahid Kapoor says he no longer hears script narrations alone: 'Don't know what film to choose'

Shahid Kapoor changed his mind and now he is not going to make the film choices alone after the failure of Deva and O Romeo. Also, he is going to involve his team's suggestions when he is selecting any script.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 12, 2026, 10:56 AM IST

After Deva and O Romeo, Shahid Kapoor says he no longer hears script narrations alone: 'Don't know what film to choose'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shahid Kapoor said he’s been thinking a lot about how the disappointing runs of his recent films, Deva and O Romeo, have now shifted the way he selects projects. The actor shared that he doesn’t just sit back and listen to script narrations by themselves anymore; now he pulls in his people, his team, so they can weigh in and help shape the choice.

Shahid Kapoor changes his approach to script selection:

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Shahid kinda expressed his problems with working in an industry that’s always in motion and not really predictable. Even though he has been in the cinema for years, he basically said that experience does not automatically mean success at the box office.

'When you work for so long, you start thinking you should get it right more. But that’s not how it works. Films are extremely unpredictable,' Shahid said. He also mentioned that while an actor can influence a certain part of their performance, the final result of the film depends on multiple things, like the director’s imagination and how the audience receives it.

No more solo script narrations:

Speaking about what he learned from the sort of mishaps of Deva and O Romeo, Shahid talked about a big change in his day-to-day professional routine. He mentioned that he has started doubting his own judgment when it comes to selecting films.

'Maybe I know pretty well what to do in front of the camera, but maybe I don’t know which films to choose,' he said. Shahid added that his picks are usually guided by artistic instincts, and those instincts might not always line up with what audiences want or expect. Because of this, he now insists on having at least three people from his team show up during script narrations. Earlier, he was more comfortable hearing the scripts on his own, but now he feels that more than one viewpoint can assist him in evaluating projects in a steadier and more objective way.

Also read: 'Please check with Pranit More': Munawar Faruqui reacts to viral 'Rs 370 ki biryani' controversy

Looking ahead to Cocktail 2:

Shahid is now gearing up for the release of Cocktail 2. Directed by Homi Adajania, the romantic drama stars Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna alongside him. The film, centred on a love triangle, is scheduled to hit theatres on June 19.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After Deva and O Romeo, Shahid Kapoor says he no longer hears script narrations alone: 'Don't know what film to choose'
After Deva and O Romeo, Shahid Kapoor says he no longer hears script narrations
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Modi govt on high alert after 3 Indian seafarers killed in tanker attack in the Gulf of Oman
Modi govt on high alert after 3 Indian seafarers killed in tanker attack
Who was Jaspal Rana? 15-time Commonwealth Games medalist, coach of Manu Bhaker, dies in Delhi at 49
Who was Jaspal Rana? Manu Bhaker's coach dies in Delhi at 49
Ashoke Pandit says he has 'no personal issues' with Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 dispute: 'We've seen bigger stardom'
Ashoke Pandit says he has 'no personal issues' with Ranveer Singh
Was RSS chief targeted? Swarn Shatabdi Express pelted with stones at Firozabad in UP, with Mohan Bhagwat on board, details here
Was RSS chief targeted? Swarn Shatabdi Express pelted with stones at Firozabad
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10
From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bring Hogwarts to India with AI; Saif, Sanjay leave netizens shocked
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir, Kartik, Kriti bring Hogwarts to India
From Rohit Sharma to Manav Suthar: Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut
Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut
Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut against Afghanistan; know about his education, family and more
Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement