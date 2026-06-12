After Deva and O Romeo, Shahid Kapoor says he no longer hears script narrations alone: 'Don't know what film to choose'

Shahid Kapoor changed his mind and now he is not going to make the film choices alone after the failure of Deva and O Romeo. Also, he is going to involve his team's suggestions when he is selecting any script.

Shahid Kapoor said he’s been thinking a lot about how the disappointing runs of his recent films, Deva and O Romeo, have now shifted the way he selects projects. The actor shared that he doesn’t just sit back and listen to script narrations by themselves anymore; now he pulls in his people, his team, so they can weigh in and help shape the choice.

Shahid Kapoor changes his approach to script selection:

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Shahid kinda expressed his problems with working in an industry that’s always in motion and not really predictable. Even though he has been in the cinema for years, he basically said that experience does not automatically mean success at the box office.

'When you work for so long, you start thinking you should get it right more. But that’s not how it works. Films are extremely unpredictable,' Shahid said. He also mentioned that while an actor can influence a certain part of their performance, the final result of the film depends on multiple things, like the director’s imagination and how the audience receives it.

No more solo script narrations:

Speaking about what he learned from the sort of mishaps of Deva and O Romeo, Shahid talked about a big change in his day-to-day professional routine. He mentioned that he has started doubting his own judgment when it comes to selecting films.

'Maybe I know pretty well what to do in front of the camera, but maybe I don’t know which films to choose,' he said. Shahid added that his picks are usually guided by artistic instincts, and those instincts might not always line up with what audiences want or expect. Because of this, he now insists on having at least three people from his team show up during script narrations. Earlier, he was more comfortable hearing the scripts on his own, but now he feels that more than one viewpoint can assist him in evaluating projects in a steadier and more objective way.

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Looking ahead to Cocktail 2:

Shahid is now gearing up for the release of Cocktail 2. Directed by Homi Adajania, the romantic drama stars Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna alongside him. The film, centred on a love triangle, is scheduled to hit theatres on June 19.