After dating boyfriend Arun for 10 years, Kannada actress Mayuri Kyatari joins lockdown wedding club

Mayuri Kyatari tied the knot with her boyfriend Arun in a Bengaluru temple

Kannada actress Mayuri Kyatari is the latest to enter lockdown weddign club. She tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Arun in an intimate ceremony earlier in the day. The couple dated for a decade before taking the big step.

Mayuri got married to Arun in Bengaluru's Sri Thirumalagiri Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy temple. She confirmed her wedding on Instagram with a video of their family members present for the rituals.

"Yes I am married. 12/06/2020. 10 years of friendship given a meaning today. Vl update more shortly," she wrote.

Mayuri wore a white and bright orange saree with an embroidered blouse for the big day. Meanwhile Arun donned the white silk dhoti and turban.

Watch the video here:

Rumours were rife that Mayuri is ready to tie the knot, but she never confirmed or declined anything. She never even spoke about her relationship with Arun in public.

The actress gained popularity right from her debut in the TV show 'Ashwini Nakshatra'. The actress, who has also worked in numerous films, will next share screen space with Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna in 'Pogaru'.