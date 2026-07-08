After confessing to be bisexual, Akanksha Chamola drop another big bomb on life after divorce from Gaurav Khanna: 'I'm going to ride...'

On Lock Upp 2, Akanksha Chamola announced she will never remarry following her mutual divorce from actor Gaurav Khanna, declaring her plans to live independently and 'ride solo for life'.

The raw emotion inside the Lock Upp 2 house continues to grip viewers. Actress Akanksha Chamola, who has been remarkably candid about her impending divorce from television star Gaurav Khanna, recently shared a glimpse into her plans, vowing to remain single and completely independent moving forward.

‘I am going to ride solo for life’

Akanksha talked candidly about venturing into an unfamiliar area in her personal life during a private, late-night chat with fellow competitor Pamala Serena. 'I got married so young; I was married when I was 24,' Akanksha said, reflecting on how early she settled down. Akanksha quickly rejected the notion of a second marriage when Pamala attempted to reassure her that she was still young enough to find love again. She strongly indicated that she is finished with that chapter of her life.

'I'm not interested in getting married again. 'I believe I'm finished,' Akanksha said. 'But for the first time in my life, main akeli rehne waali hoon,' she continued, highlighting her impending journey toward complete freedom. For example, neither under my parents' nor under my husband's roof. I will possess a home of my own. I will now ride alone for the rest of my life.

Also read: Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chaudhary slams Shilpa Shinde's 'roti-making' Bigg Boss win strategy: 'Seniority gayi bhaad mein'

The real reason behind the split

This final statement comes after Akanksha startled fans at the show's premiere by disclosing that she and the Anupamaa actor had already been living apart for a year. She later explained to her roommates that their choice to dissolve their union was completely amicable and resulted from a basic dispute over having children. While Gaurav fervently wants children, Akanksha acknowledged that she lacks a maternal instinct and wants to stay childless. She concluded that it was best to let him pursue his goal of carrying on his family line since they had different goals.