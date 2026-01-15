After calling Salman Khan 'anti-national' minister Raghuraj Singh takes a U-turn, says comment was meant for Shah Rukh Khan

UP minister Raghuraj Singh withdraws his ‘anti-national’ remark against Salman Khan, claims comment was meant for Shah Rukh Khan.

Uttar Pradesh minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh has sparked fresh controversy after backtracking on his earlier remarks against Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Just a day after labelling Salman Khan as 'anti-national' and making strong comments, the minister stated that his remarks were not aimed at Salman, but rather directed at Shah Rukh Khan.

Minister retracts Salman Khan remark

Raghuraj Singh, who is also an MLA from Uttar Pradesh, addressed the media on Thursday to clarify his comments. Earlier, the minister had accused Salman Khan of being 'anti-national', claiming that the actor loved Pakistan more than India and should move there. He had also urged people to boycott Salman Khan’s films, triggering sharp reactions online and offline.

Fresh allegations against Shah Rukh Khan

While retracting his remarks about Salman Khan, Singh reiterated his criticism of Shah Rukh Khan. He stated, "Salman Khan is a good actor. I had said this about Shah Rukh Khan. Whenever Pakistan faces trouble, he donates Rs 265 crore and speaks out about mob lynching in India. Conversely, when Hindus are being killed in Bangladesh, Shah Rukh Khan remains silent. I mentioned Shah Rukh Khan, but mistakenly referred to Salman Khan," he said, as quoted by India Today.

Not the first controversy

This is not the first time Raghuraj Singh has found himself in the middle of a public controversy. In the past, he made headlines for his remarks on Holi celebrations, suggesting that people who wish to avoid colours should cover themselves with tarpaulin.

'Anyone who wants to avoid colours during Holi should cover themselves with a tarpaulin, just like Muslim women wear hijabs. Men should also do the same to protect their caps and clothes. If they can’t do this, they should stay at home,' Singh said.