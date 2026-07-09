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After calling Lionel Messi 'loser', Gauahar Khan slams Argentina star again; know why

Gauahar Khan mocked Messi again with a roast video after Argentina’s controversial World Cup win over Egypt, as Egypt filed an official complaint over refereeing.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 09, 2026, 04:08 PM IST

After calling Lionel Messi 'loser', Gauahar Khan slams Argentina star again; know why
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Actor Gauahar Khan has taken another swipe at Lionel Messi. A day after calling him a 'loser,' she shared a roast video mocking how Argentina scored during their controversial FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Egypt.

'Hah! On point!': Gauahar’s new Instagram dig

Gauahar shared an Instagram reel depicting a humorous take on Argentina's match performance. The video features a man impersonating Messi, who is seen being lifted by two others to score a goal with his hands. It also includes a scene where he fails to make a pass but lifts the ball again. Additionally, the clip shows a referee approving a goal despite the ball being kicked outside, due to a smaller goal post placed next to the original one. Gauahar captioned the roast video, 'Hah! On point!'

This follows her criticism of Messi on Tuesday, when she wrote, 'What a loser, messy not Messi.' The saddest kind of actor. Her remarks coincided with Egyptians' mounting dissatisfaction with French referee Francois Letexier's officiating of the game.

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Egypt fumes over VAR and referee decisions

Many criticised the officiating during Egypt's World Cup elimination, leading the Egyptian Football Association to formally voice concerns over VAR and refereeing. The EFA lodged a complaint against Letexier and the officiating team shortly after the loss, asserting it could not remain silent on the issue.

Also read: 'Sack Him...': Ben Stokes breaks silence with cryptic post as ICC questions ECB over Trent Bridge dressing room footage

'The Egyptian Football Association expresses dissatisfaction with the refereeing in the match against Argentina, particularly regarding the VAR system. They are upset about two key decisions: Mostafa Ziko's goal being disallowed due to a foul and a missed penalty for a foul on Hamdy Fathy, after which Argentina scored the decisive goal.'

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