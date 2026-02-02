FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
After calling Dhurandhar 'sinister', Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal takes this action, makes her Instagram...

Shazia Iqbal faced online backlash after calling Dhurandhar 'sinister' and accusing it of promoting hate and violence. Following strong reactions on social media, she made her Instagram account private, sparking debate over creative opinions and free expression.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 02, 2026, 04:07 PM IST

Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal recently found herself at the centre of controversy after she shared her opinion about the spy action film Dhurandhar. Shazia shared an Instagram Story after the Netflix launch of the film to establish her opinion, which she described as 'sinister' with 'the film' because she believed it promoted hate and violent behaviour. Her statements became popular on the internet, which resulted in different types of responses from people who saw them.

What did Shazia Iqbal say?

Shazia declared through her Instagram post that Dhurandhar existed as more than just safe entertainment. She said the film openly promoted hate and violence and claimed that such messaging was 'in the DNA of the film.She showed that many people who work in the film industry ignore the social consequences which these movies create, especially for minority groups who watch them. Shazia added the film’s title song to her story, making it clear which movie she was referring to.

Social media reacts strongly:

Social media users started to react to her viral comments. Her statements about a famous movie led to multiple people disagreeing with her view and attacking her. Some people charged her with spreading negative information, but other people defended her right to express her views. Shazia made her Instagram account private because her backlash situation had become too overwhelming for her. The block feature allowed her to control who could see her content because she needed to protect herself from unwanted access.

Also read: The 50: Rajat Dalal slaps Digvijay Rathee, internet calls him ‘Gunda’ and demands his removal

Other filmmakers share mixed views:

Shazia Iqbal is not the only filmmaker to share a strong opinion about Dhurandhar. Director Anurag Kashyap expressed enjoyment of certain film parts, although he disagreed with the film's complete conceptual framework. Hrithik Roshan expressed his appreciation for the film's technical aspects and its acting performances, yet he rejected its political messages.

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt. The film achieved box office success before it became available to international viewers through its Netflix distribution.

