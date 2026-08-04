After Bhumi Pednekar calls out Gen-Z for abusing PM Modi, actress' ex-teacher reveals how 'disrespectful' she was to teachers: 'How your world...'

Bhumi Pednekar faces criticism after ex-teacher Shruti Desai called her 'disrespectful' amid NEET-UG 2026 protest remarks.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar's remarks regarding the NEET-UG 2026 protests have drawn further criticism. Bhumi's opinions on 'respect' and 'responsibility' were questioned in an Instagram post by spiritual psychotherapist Shruti Desai, who claimed to have briefly taught Bhumi at a Mumbai acting school. As a result of her videos regarding the NEET-UG 2026 protests, Bhumi has already become the target of internet trolling.

Ex-teacher recalls Bhumi’s behaviour in acting class

Shruti Desai, one of Bhumi's teachers at a film school in Mumbai, described Bhumi as 'disrespectful, almost disdainful' towards teachers in an Instagram post. Desai requested Bhumi to 'care to explain your new approach towards the concepts of respect and responsibility and how your world-view changed so drastically in the interim.'

Reactions to the post were not all the same. Some users encouraged Desai to speak up. Some argued that judging Bhumi for her adolescent actions was unjust. Comment 'If someone is disrespectful in younger days, should they be the same throughout their life?' as well as 'targeting a 15-year-old girl at that.'

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What sparked the NEET row

The controversy began when Bhumi posted videos regarding the NEET-UG 2026 protests, criticising the use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Sansad March on July 20. She emphasised that disagreements should be expressed through civil discourse.

However, social media users countered her stance, arguing that she presented a one-sided view and failed to address allegations of police violence against protesting students, such as lathi charges and tear gas. Bhumi has yet to respond to the criticism.