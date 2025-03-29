Citadel: Honey Bunny actress Shruti Narayann issues clarification after she was mistaken for Shruthi Narayanan, Tamil actress whose private casting couch video got leaked.

Shruthi Narayanan got embroiled in a controversy after her alleged 14-minute intimate video, recorded during a private audition, was leaked online, gaining thousands of views within hours. The 24-year-old model and actress became the latest victim of the casting couch in Kollywood, i.e. the Tamil entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai-based actress and model with a similar name - Shruti Narayann - was mistaken for the Tamil actress, whose private video was leaked. She took to her Instagram and shared a note to clear the confusion. "I am Shruti Narayann, a Mumbai-based model/actor, who has acted in Citadel: Honey Bunny. Some media outlets have been using my image and profile in a story about a Tamil serial actress whose adult video has gone viral. Media should do a minimum level of diligence on whom they are reporting and not drag unrelated people into controversies", her note read.

Directed by Raj & DK, Citadel: Honey Bunny featured Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the leading roles. The action thriller was the Indian spinoff of the American series Citadel, that was headlined by Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Both the series are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, after Shruthi Narayanan's alleged intimate video was leaked, she issued a statement on her Instagram, that read, "For you guys, spreading all these contents on me it's just a joke and fun content. But for me and my close ones, this is a very hard situations for us. Especially for me it is a very difficult time, and it's a difficult situation to handle it."

"I am also a girl and I also have feelings and my close ones also have feelings. You guys just make it worse and worse. I humbly request you all to not spread everything like wild fire and if it in case go see the videos for your mother or sister or girlfriend because they are also girls and they also have the same bodies like me so go and enjoy their videos", she further added.

Shruthi Narayanan is known for playing supporting role in the Tamil TV serial Siragadikka Aasai, which has aired more than 650 episodes till now on Star Vijay since it began in January 2023. Apart from her acting career, Shruthi also makes her living through paid collaborations and shoots on her Instagram.