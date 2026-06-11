After backlash over 'private parts' comment at Pranit More's show, KEM Hospital's doctor Sejal Pawar apologises: Watch

Dr. Sejal Pawar, a doctor reportedly linked to KEM Hospital, has apologised after a viral clip from Pranit More's comedy show triggered criticism over her remarks.

Dr. Sejal Pawar, a doctor reportedly associated with Mumbai's KEM Hospital, has issued an apology after comments she made during comedian Pranit More's stand-up show sparked outrage online.

The controversy began when a clip from the show went viral on social media. During an audience interaction, Pawar spoke about her experiences studying anatomy and claimed that she and her friends would compare the sizes of male cadavers' private parts while working with donated bodies.

Sejal Pawar has shared an apology video.



I'm sure she doesn't feel any guilt or shame.



She will soon be back with a victim card video, blame men, and gain another 200K followers.



All men should unfollow her.



She should be fired. pic.twitter.com/OFoOFDZGrS — ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) June 11, 2026

The remarks were made after Pranit More asked whether doctors joke around while working with human bodies or conducting autopsies. The video quickly drew criticism from doctors, medical students and social media users, many of whom felt the comments were disrespectful to people who donate their bodies for medical education and research. Several users also argued that such remarks could discourage body donation and hurt public trust in the medical profession.

As the backlash grew, screenshots of an apology allegedly posted by Pawar on Instagram began circulating online. While the authenticity of the account could not be independently verified, the statement appeared to address the controversy directly.

"I genuinely want to address a clip from a recent video that has been circulating. Having watched it back, I completely understand why people were upset by what I said," the statement read.

She further wrote, "While there was never any intention to disrespect anyone, I recognize that impact matters more than intent." Taking responsibility for her comments, Pawar added, "I'm not here to justify what was said or explain it away. I take responsibility for it. Looking back, I can see how my words could be interpreted differently from what I meant."

She also apologised to those who felt hurt by her remarks and described the incident as a learning experience.

The controversy has since sparked a wider discussion about medical ethics, professionalism and the respect owed to individuals who donate their bodies for science. Some social media users have also compared the reaction to the recent 'Rs 370 ki biryani' controversy, questioning whether public accountability should be applied equally in all cases.

