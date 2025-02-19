If we connect the dots, here's why, the Dabidi Dibidi girl, Urvashi Rautela, who was busy celebrating the Rs 105 crore success of Daaku Maharaaj, is missing from the OTT release poster.

In a surprising move, Netflix has reportedly removed all of Urvashi Rautela‘s scenes from the highly anticipated film Daaku Maharaaj. The streaming giant made this decision just before the Telugu-language action-drama was set to be released on its platform.

According to sources close to the development, the streaming platform made the decision to cut Urvashi Rautela’s scenes right before Daaku Maharaaj was slated for its streaming release. The unexpected omission has caused an uproar among fans and well-wishers of the actress, who are now expressing their dissatisfaction online. Despite Rautela’s active participation in the film’s promotion, Netflix’s move to remove her scenes has left fans confused.

The announcement poster for the film, which is set to stream on February 21, 2025, raised eyebrows due to a glaring omission of Urvashi from the key promotional material. While the poster prominently featured other actors, including Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath, Urvashi was noticeably absent. This sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with fans humorously questioning the exclusion of the lead actress. In response to the backlash, Netflix later shared character slides that featured Urvashi Rautela’s photo twice, seemingly to address the earlier oversight.

Directed by Bobby Kolli, Daaku Maharaaj stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in a prominent role, alongside Urvashi Rautela, who played a significant part in the movie. The film also stars Rishi, Chandini Chowdary, Pradeep Rawat, Sachin Khedekar, Shine Tom Chacko, Viswant Duddumpudi, Aadukalam Naren, and Ravi Kishan.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)