Tiger 3: Ashutosh Rana reveals if his character Col Luthra appears in Salman's film, discusses YRF Spy Universe's future

Wordle 833 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 30

Cauvery river row: Karnataka to file review petition before SC challenging CWMA order

SSC MTS Result 2023: SSC to announce MTS, Havaldar results soon at ssc.nic.in, check latest update

Haryana Chief issues guidelines to prevent stubble-burning

Cauvery river row: Karnataka to file review petition before SC challenging CWMA order

Top 10 Hindi movies with highest footfalls

List of all captains in ODI World Cup 2023

Outstanding World Cup Records of Captains

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Ganapath Teaser Review: Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon Starrer Ganapath Teaser Sets The Internet On Fire

World Cup 2023: Defending champion England cricket team reaches Guwahati ahead of practice matches

Australia to retire Taipan Helicopter fleet early after crash, Defence Minister Marles confirms

How makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj recreated real coal mine in Raniganj to film rescue scenes

Sonu Sood supports local businesses by fixing puncture in repair shop, video goes viral, netizens call him 'masiha'

After attack, actress Malvi Malhotra seeks support of Kangana Ranaut, NCW Chief

Malvi Malhotra`s local guardian in the city, Atul Patel, said that she has suffered injuries on both hands and stomach. She is out of danger and the doctors will perform plastic surgery soon.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 10:17 PM IST

Actress Malvi Malhotra, who was allegedly stabbed by a man for turning down his marriage proposal, has requested actress Kangana Ranaut and National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma to support her, saying she did not expect such an incident in the city.

The accused, Yogesh Mahipal Singh, had met Malvi a couple of times before the incident on the pretext of being a producer, after which he started pressuring the actress to marry him. Allegedly, after she rejected his proposal, Yogesh attacked her thrice with a knife.

Malvi is currently admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Talking to the media on Tuesday, Malvi said: "I would like to request Rekha Sharma ji who is a chairperson of National Commission for Women to look into this matter and support me. I would also like to request Kangana Ranaut ji to support me in this matter because I also belong to Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The kind of incidence which has happened to me in Mumbai, I didn`t expect it in my dreams, so I just want their support in my fight against the injustice."

Malvi`s local guardian in the city, Atul Patel, said that she has suffered injuries on both hands and stomach. She is out of danger and the doctors will perform plastic surgery soon.

Patel added that Mumbai police are co-operating with them and they have filed an FIR against the accused. Patel further said that the police visited Yogesh`s house at midnight but he wasn`t there at his home, so the investigating team is searching for him.

Malvi`s family is in constant touch with her and they plan to take the actress back to her hometown once her treatment is over.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Monday in the Versova area of Andheri when Malvi was returning home from a cafe. Yogesh, who was waiting in a car, stopped her on the way and asked why she had discontinued talking to him. An argument followed, after which he stabbed Malvi with a knife in the abdomen and on both hands, before fleeing.

Malvi Malhotra started out as a model, and has notably worked in the TV show "Udaan". She had a short stint in theatre and has been seen in the Hindi film "Hotel Milan" and the Tamil films "Ondikku Ondi" and "Unadhan".

