After appearing in chartbuster music videos, actress Samreen Kaur shows her interest in doing a woman-centric film

In recent times, we have witnessed many fresh faces making a mark for themselves in the highly competitive entertainment industry. However, year after year the competition seems to grow by leaps and bounds. With the rising demand for social media and digital space, many models and actors have come into the limelight and have proved that they are here to stay. Samreen Kaur is one such name who has been grabbing everyone’s eyeballs. Started her career as a model, she is an actress who has predominantly worked in the Punjabi film industry.

Born and brought up in Jammu and Kashmir, the ravishing diva has been a finalist at Miss India 2018 Jammu & Kashmir. The actress rose to fame after appearing in different music videos like ‘Botal Free’ by Jordan Sandhu, ‘All Good’ by Khan Bhaini and ‘Yaara Tere Warga’ by Jass Manak. Her recent music videos ‘Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha’ with Jubin Nautiyal and ‘Mombatiyaan’ with Maninder Buttar topped the charts and were trending on YouTube for quite a long time. “I feel that the Punjabi music and film industry has been a pioneer in making me what I am today”, says the actress.

Earlier this year, Samreen Kaur featured in the thriller web film ‘Nail Polish’ that streamed on ZEE5. The 21-year old has always been in awe of being on film sets. Speaking about her love for being on camera, she says, “It was always a natural process for me. I have sharpened my acting skills by performing and practising Bollywood’s iconic dialogues for hours by mimicking them in front of a mirror and recording them on phone.” Interestingly, Samreen Kaur made her Bollywood debut with Tiger Shroff’s film ‘Student of the Year 2’ that was released earlier in 2019.

Having achieved the remarkable feat at a very young age, Samreen further expressed her desire to master her craft of acting by learning theatre. “Many method actors who have been a part of unconventional films have brushed their acting skills by doing theatre plays. I have always wanted to do stage dramas, and my dream is to act in a woman-centric film. It is always about bringing an impact on people’s lives, and that’s what I want to do”, Samreen added.

Being a part of the latest social media trends, Samreen Kaur has been pro-actively creating content on Instagram. Besides brand collaborations, the actress often creates Instagram reels and other engaging posts that has played a vital role in boosting her fanbase over the digital domain. We wish this supremely talented model and actress best of luck for her upcoming endeavours.

Disclaimer: Brand Desk Content