After announcing 'Mega Family', Ram Gopal Varma decides not to make it, his reason will leave you in splits

Ram Gopal Varma is gearing up for the release of his upcoming directorial titled Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Reddlu. The trailer for the film released on Sunday on the occasion of Diwali 2019. The film stars Ajmal Ameer, Brahmanandam and Ali in the lead roles. It's a political thriller flick and has its share of controversies as well. However, amidst the promotions of Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Reddlu, RGV announced on his Twitter page.

He had tweeted on Monday night, "At 9.36 Am tomorrow 29th I am going to announce the details of my next film after KAMMA RAJYAMLO KADAPA REDDLU... The title of my next film is MEGA FAMILY". With this tweet, Ram announced that his forthcoming directorial is titled Mega Family and he will be sharing details for the same.

But today, RGV tweeted again and it will leave you confused and in splits. He wrote, "MEGA FAMILY is about a man who has 39 children but since there are too many children and I am not good in making children’s films, I decided not to make it"

Check it out below:

At 9.36 Am tmrw 29th I am going to announce the details of my next film after KAMMA RAJYAMLO KADAPA REDDLU ..The title of my next film is MEGA FAMILY — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 28, 2019

MEGA FAMILY is about a man who has 39 children but since there are too many children and I am not good in making children’s films,I decided not to make it — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 29, 2019

So, there's no Mega Family on cards!

Earlier reports were making the rounds that Ram will be making his version of Sanjay Dutt biopic. Talking about the same, he told last year, "Yes, I am making the film." The source also shared to Mumbai Mirror, "Ramu has been meeting Sanjay’s associates and cops involved with the investigation as part of his research." However, no details were shared later.