After Allu Arjun's ‘Pushpa The Rise' success, Ravi Teja brings his next 'Khiladi' in Hindi

Allu Arjun and his 'Pushpa The Rise' has rewritten box-office rules. A film that was released in December opposite a biggie 'Spider-Man No Way Home,' made its way into the public's hearts and went on to become a pan-India blockbuster. Apart from Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, the Hindi version and its business raised many eyebrows. Trade analysts were stunned by the fact that a film with minimal publicity could go so strong. Recently, the Hindi version crossed the benchmark of 100 crores. This record has opened the door for regional cinema to rule the Hindi belt. So, now popular Telugu actor Ravi Teja is coming to entertain you with his upcoming actioner 'Khiladi,' that too in Hindi.

Directed by Ramesh Varma and produced by Pen Studios, the Hindi version of 'Khiladi' will release in cinemas on 11 February. Producer Dr Jayantilal Gada expressed his feeling about the release by saying that as the times have changed, now there is a demand for original content, as the audience likes to see the film in its purest form. Gada further added that the content of Khiladi is extremely entertaining combined with Ravi Teja's popularity across India. Owing to all these factors, Pen Studios felt that 'Khiladi' should also be released in the Hindi language too.

The official announcement of 'Khiladi' was made in October 2020. In the first look poster, Ravi is seen donning a stylish look wearing a black full-sleeved T-Shirt and jet black jeans. A pair of reflective sunglasses, oxblood belt and matching shoes completed his handsome look. Khiladi's tagline is 'Play Smart'

Ravi tweeted the poster stating, "Unveiling the first look of #Khiladi. All set for another exciting journey! @DirRameshVarma #KoneruSatyanarayana #AStudiosLLP @PenMovies." and the film was earlier scheduled for May 2021. Teja's was last seen in action-thriller blockbuster 'Krack.'