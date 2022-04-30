After Allu Arjun, KGF Chapter 2 star Yash rejects Pan Masala endorsement

Yash

KGF Chapter 2 star Yash has now proved that he is not just a reel hero but also a real hero. Recently the actor refused a multi-crore endorsement deal for a pan Masala and elaichi brand. This applaud-worthy decision comes from Yash’s core ethos of collaborating with meaningful and healthy content for the viewers. Yash talent management company Exceed Entertainment confirms the cancellation of the deal.

While a ton of brands and offers await the superstar, he is calculative sensitive and mindful of what he professionally commits to. He believes in whatever he picks, his 3 dedicated years to the KGF Franchise are a true testament to it. The superstar applies the same philosophy when it comes to brand endorsements. For Yash, such associations are a representation of his ethos, and beliefs, striking a real & positive connection with his audience.

A few days ago, Pushpa star Allu Arjun took the sensitive step of rejecting the promotion of Pan Masala and backed out from endorsing it. As per the sources, the actor received a hefty sum from a Pan Masala company for an endorsement but the actor rejected it without a second thought. Allu Arjun personally does not consume tobacco. The actor does not want his fans to watch the ad and start consuming the product, which is harmful to health and can also lead to addiction.

Talking about KGF Chapter 2, Yash's blockbuster actioner has crossed the milestone of Rs 1000 crores worldwide, becoming the fourth movie from India to touch the glorious benchmark. The other 1000 crores-grosser are Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and the recent-released RRR have earned more than 1000 crores at the box office.