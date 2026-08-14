Sohail Khan trolled for weight loss after Alliance, his Fight Club co-star Ashmit Patel jumps in defence: 'This is stupidity'

Ashmit Patel defended Sohail Khan after trolls criticised his post-weight-loss look following Alliance. Patel urged respect for age and praised Sohail’s personality and past fitness in Fight Club.

Actor Ashmit Patel has defended Sohail Khan after the actor was made fun of on social media for how he looked after losing weight. Patel requested that people respect Sohail and concentrate on his career instead.

What sparked the criticism

In the recent Alliance show, Sohail Khan was seen. After the show, he hosted a success party at his home and the event photos went viral. On social media, the viewers commented on his changed look. Some speculated he used Ozempic for weight loss. Others said that he looked older than his brother Salman Khan. Some fans also expressed concern and called him 'old and dull'. During the show Alliance, in a conversation with Salman, Sohail told him that he lost 12 kg.

Ashmit Patel hits back

Ashmit Patel, in a podcast with Hindi Rush, who is Alvira Khan’s rakhi brother, defended Sohail. 'You guys go and watch Fight Club: Members Only. The personality and physique he carried,' Ashmit said. After that, he said Sohail is 'soft spoken' and 'an amazing person' in interviews and on the show Alliance. He also urged trolls to be mindful of age. 'Everyone will age after some time. Don't you have parents who are aged? This is stupidity,' He said 'Sabko ek zariya mila hai social media pe apna bhadas nikalne ka. Go and find the meaning of troll and you'll know what you are actually.'

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About fight club and Sohail’s fitness

Ashmit mentioned the movie Fight Club: Members Only, which came out in 2006. Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Dino Morea, Dia Mirza, Sohail Khan, Zayed Khan, Ashmit and other actors starred in the action thriller. Although the movie did not perform well at the box office, Sohail's muscular appearance was noted at the time.