FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Who was Prichard Colon? Puerto Rican boxer dies at 33 after suffering brain injury in 2015 fight against Terrel Williams

Who was Prichard Colon? Boxer dies at 33 after suffering brain injury in 2015

SC quashes FIRs against Samay Raina, others over remarks on persons with disabilities

SC quashes FIRs against Samay Raina over remarks on 'Latent' show

Viral video: Sunita Ahuja BRUTALLY SLAMS Govinda for his alleged relationship with, Komal Rani: 'Beti ki umar ki ladki lekar...'

Sunita Ahuja BRUTALLY SLAMS Govinda for his alleged relationship with Komal Rani

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend

OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Sohail Khan trolled for weight loss after Alliance, his Fight Club co-star Ashmit Patel jumps in defence: 'This is stupidity'

Ashmit Patel defended Sohail Khan after trolls criticised his post-weight-loss look following Alliance. Patel urged respect for age and praised Sohail’s personality and past fitness in Fight Club.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 14, 2026, 05:07 PM IST

Sohail Khan trolled for weight loss after Alliance, his Fight Club co-star Ashmit Patel jumps in defence: 'This is stupidity'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Ashmit Patel has defended Sohail Khan after the actor was made fun of on social media for how he looked after losing weight. Patel requested that people respect Sohail and concentrate on his career instead.

What sparked the criticism

In the recent Alliance show, Sohail Khan was seen. After the show, he hosted a success party at his home and the event photos went viral. On social media, the viewers commented on his changed look. Some speculated he used Ozempic for weight loss. Others said that he looked older than his brother Salman Khan. Some fans also expressed concern and called him 'old and dull'. During the show Alliance, in a conversation with Salman, Sohail told him that he lost 12 kg. 

Ashmit Patel hits back

Ashmit Patel, in a podcast with Hindi Rush, who is Alvira Khan’s rakhi brother, defended Sohail. 'You guys go and watch Fight Club: Members Only. The personality and physique he carried,' Ashmit said. After that, he said Sohail is 'soft spoken' and 'an amazing person' in interviews and on the show Alliance. He also urged trolls to be mindful of age. 'Everyone will age after some time. Don't you have parents who are aged? This is stupidity,' He said 'Sabko ek zariya mila hai social media pe apna bhadas nikalne ka. Go and find the meaning of troll and you'll know what you are actually.'

Also read: Rishika Singh bashes Yash over his nude scene in Toxic: 'Why did you have to drop your pants, why was Kiara Advani...'

About fight club and Sohail’s fitness

Ashmit mentioned the movie Fight Club: Members Only, which came out in 2006. Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Dino Morea, Dia Mirza, Sohail Khan, Zayed Khan, Ashmit and other actors starred in the action thriller. Although the movie did not perform well at the box office, Sohail's muscular appearance was noted at the time.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Uttarakhand Horror: 20 injured as tempo traveller plunges into deep gorge in Nainital
Uttarakhand Horror: 20 injured as tempo traveller plunges into deep gorge
Who was Prichard Colon? Puerto Rican boxer dies at 33 after suffering brain injury in 2015 fight against Terrel Williams
Who was Prichard Colon? Boxer dies at 33 after suffering brain injury in 2015
SC quashes FIRs against Samay Raina, others over remarks on persons with disabilities
SC quashes FIRs against Samay Raina over remarks on 'Latent' show
IND vs SL 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match live on TV and online?
IND vs SL 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL match live
Viral video: Sunita Ahuja BRUTALLY SLAMS Govinda for his alleged relationship with, Komal Rani: 'Beti ki umar ki ladki lekar...'
Sunita Ahuja BRUTALLY SLAMS Govinda for his alleged relationship with Komal Rani
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement