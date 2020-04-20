After Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, actor Chiranjeevi pleads fans to donate blood to save lives during coronavirus crisis

After Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan, actor Chiranjeevi, who is known for his philanthropy work, has urged his fans to come forward and donate blood to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. The star took to Twitter to post a video message in which he can be seen requesting people, especially his fans to donate blood keeping in mind the current scenario.

In the video, Chiranjeevi says that blood banks and hospitals are currently facing a shortage of blood due to COVID-19 lockdown. Chiranjeevi himself has donated at the Chiranjeevi Blood Bank, Jubilee Hills and has called on the public and fans to go to the nearest blood bank and donate blood.

Yesterday, Ajay and Hrithik, on Twitter encouraged COVID-19 survivors to donate blood to help fight the novel coronavirus. Both the actors took to their official Twitter accounts to share details about the initiative. Ajay wrote, "If you’ve recovered from COVID19, you are a Corona warrior. We need an army of such warriors to overcome this invisible enemy. Your blood contains the bullets that can kill the virus. Please donate your blood, so others, especially the serious ones can recover. Sign up now."

He also tagged BMC and the office of chief minister of Maharashtra.

On the other hand, Hrithik also supported the initiative and shared more details on his Twitter page saying, "Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital is on a mission that needs the support of all those who have successfully recovered from the Coronavirus. If you have surpassed the 14-day quarantine after testing positive, and after the last negative result, your blood contains cells that can kill the virus. If you donate your blood others can recover too, especially those who are serious. Please sign up now to donate your blood and save lives. Contact: Dr. Swapneil Parikh Email: dr. swapneilparikh@gmail.com No: 8369629902."