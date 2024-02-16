Twitter
Headlines

Devara Part One: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan-starrer will release on this date, makers drop new poster

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to seek vote of confidence in Assembly today

Not Bipasha Basu, Anil Kapoor, but these superstars were first considered by Abbas Mustan for Race

After Aditya Narayan's manager defends him for hitting student during live concert, fan reacts: 'He threw my phone...'

Meet ex-banker who cracked NEET exam at 64 to study MBBS in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Devara Part One: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan-starrer will release on this date, makers drop new poster

After Aditya Narayan's manager defends him for hitting student during live concert, fan reacts: 'He threw my phone...'

‘Festival of Festivals’ add to the festivity of books at New Delhi World Book Fair

Benefits of using rice water for skin, hair

Fastest to reach 500 wickets in Test cricket

8 classic horror TV shows you can watch on OTT

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rose Day 2024: Bollywood actresses in outfits inspired by queen of flowers

Propose Day 2024: From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane to Jannat, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposals

Promise Day 2024: 10 iconic Bollywood songs on promises

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Devara Part One: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan-starrer will release on this date, makers drop new poster

Not Bipasha Basu, Anil Kapoor, but these superstars were first considered by Abbas Mustan for Race

After Aditya Narayan's manager defends him for hitting student during live concert, fan reacts: 'He threw my phone...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

After Aditya Narayan's manager defends him for hitting student during live concert, fan reacts: 'He threw my phone...'

Aditya Narayan's manager defends him after he threw a fan's phone at his concert.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 04:19 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aditya Narayan recently made headlines for the wrong reasons after he threw a fan's phone at his concert. When asked about it, he said he's only accountable to the almighty. The event manager supported Aditya, explaining that the person whose phone got thrown wasn't a college student.

The manager claimed the fan had been irritating Aditya by teasing him a lot, which made the singer frustrated. While speaking to Zoom, manager said, "That boy was not even a college student, he must be someone from outside the college. He was constantly dragging Aditya's feet nonstop. He was very irritating. He banged his phone on Aditya's feet multpile times. After that only did he lose his cool. He must have taken almost 200 selfies with this student. The whole concert went smooth apart from this. After this incident, the show went on for almost two hours. If the student was right, he would have had come forward."

He further managed, "Even Darshan Rawal stopped doing such college events because these kinds of activities keep happening in every city. People don't know the truth behind everything. You just see one side. He kept continously hitting and dragging Aditya, what if he had fallen down? If this boy was right, he would have come forward and told the college authorities that this has happened to him. I have been connected with the college since many years and they haven't had a good concert like this one ever. They have said so themselves."

The manager further revealed, "Another unrelated incident happened in the same concert where a boy was beaten up because he was doing some mishap with a girl. Badtameezi kar raha tha."

Meanwhile, the guy whose phone Aditya Narayan tossed is named Lovkesh, and he's a BSc student from Rungta College, where the concert took place. Describing the whole incident, Lovkesh explained what happened. While speaking to Times Now, he said, "The concert was going on and I was standing in front of the stage. Aditya sir was performing and he was also taking everyone's phones and clicking selfies for them. I was right by the stage so I also gave my phone to him for the selfie but he hit my hand with his mic and then threw my phone away for no reason. He was taking selfies with everyone so I thought he would take with me too that's why I gave him my phone."

He further mentioned, "People have been saying a lot of things but this is the truth. No one hit him actually, we were just normally giving him our phones for selfies and he was even obliging. Even after throwing my phone, he continued giving selfies to everyone. Only he knows what his mood was like."

Lovkesh mentioned that he used to be a fan of Aditya as a singer. However, after the incident with his phone, his feelings towards Aditya changed. Lovkesh believes he shouldn't be blamed for how he feels now.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet former beauty queen who worked with Akshay, Shahid, Kareena, one incident ruined her life, quit acting, is now..

Bharat Bandh today: What’s open, what’s closed, check full list here

Ischemic Stroke: Know causes, symptoms and precautions of the condition here

Meet actor who made debut with Sushmita, gave many flop films, quit acting, married a CM's granddaughter, his wife is..

Abhishek Kumar proposes to Ayesha Khan, netizens react to actors' viral reel: 'Yeh Mannara se better lag rahi hai'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rose Day 2024: Bollywood actresses in outfits inspired by queen of flowers

Propose Day 2024: From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane to Jannat, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposals

Promise Day 2024: 10 iconic Bollywood songs on promises

Hug Day 2024: 5 times Bollywood actors ended their tiffs with hugs

Valentine's Day 2024: From Veer-Zaara to Rockstar, perfect Bollywood romantic movies to watch with your partner

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE