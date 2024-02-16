After Aditya Narayan's manager defends him for hitting student during live concert, fan reacts: 'He threw my phone...'

Aditya Narayan's manager defends him after he threw a fan's phone at his concert.

Aditya Narayan recently made headlines for the wrong reasons after he threw a fan's phone at his concert. When asked about it, he said he's only accountable to the almighty. The event manager supported Aditya, explaining that the person whose phone got thrown wasn't a college student.

The manager claimed the fan had been irritating Aditya by teasing him a lot, which made the singer frustrated. While speaking to Zoom, manager said, "That boy was not even a college student, he must be someone from outside the college. He was constantly dragging Aditya's feet nonstop. He was very irritating. He banged his phone on Aditya's feet multpile times. After that only did he lose his cool. He must have taken almost 200 selfies with this student. The whole concert went smooth apart from this. After this incident, the show went on for almost two hours. If the student was right, he would have had come forward."

He further managed, "Even Darshan Rawal stopped doing such college events because these kinds of activities keep happening in every city. People don't know the truth behind everything. You just see one side. He kept continously hitting and dragging Aditya, what if he had fallen down? If this boy was right, he would have come forward and told the college authorities that this has happened to him. I have been connected with the college since many years and they haven't had a good concert like this one ever. They have said so themselves."

The manager further revealed, "Another unrelated incident happened in the same concert where a boy was beaten up because he was doing some mishap with a girl. Badtameezi kar raha tha."

Meanwhile, the guy whose phone Aditya Narayan tossed is named Lovkesh, and he's a BSc student from Rungta College, where the concert took place. Describing the whole incident, Lovkesh explained what happened. While speaking to Times Now, he said, "The concert was going on and I was standing in front of the stage. Aditya sir was performing and he was also taking everyone's phones and clicking selfies for them. I was right by the stage so I also gave my phone to him for the selfie but he hit my hand with his mic and then threw my phone away for no reason. He was taking selfies with everyone so I thought he would take with me too that's why I gave him my phone."

He further mentioned, "People have been saying a lot of things but this is the truth. No one hit him actually, we were just normally giving him our phones for selfies and he was even obliging. Even after throwing my phone, he continued giving selfies to everyone. Only he knows what his mood was like."

Lovkesh mentioned that he used to be a fan of Aditya as a singer. However, after the incident with his phone, his feelings towards Aditya changed. Lovkesh believes he shouldn't be blamed for how he feels now.