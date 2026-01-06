After action-packed 'Battle of Galwan' teaser, Salman Khan teams up with Raj and DK for action-comedy blast

Salman Khan is in early talks with filmmaker duo Raj and DK for a possible action-comedy film after they met at his nephew’s wedding. While Salman likes the idea, the project is still in the discussion stage and will move forward only after the script is finalised.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan may soon surprise fans with a fresh new project. According to reports, Salman is in talks with popular filmmaker duo Raj & DK for a possible action-comedy film. This partnership has managed to generate a lot of buzz as it might depict Salman in a novel and invigorating manner.

How the meeting happened:

Salman Khan accidentally bumped into Raj & DK at his nephew's family wedding. It has been said that the celebrity and the filmmakers talked about a movie concept while the wedding festivities were going on. The directors are widely recognised for their innovative form of telling stories in the series The Family Man and Farzi. Their mix of comedy, action and intelligent writing could definitely contribute something different to Salman’s persona in the movies.

About the film:

The film in question is termed as an action-comedy, a genre of which Salman is already fond, but in a different way. Raj & DK are intending to develop a plot that is not so similar to the standard commercial flicks. If the venture progresses, it is not far off the mark to think of Salman being in a more laid-back, amusing and eccentric part, besides the high-energy action scenes.

According to insiders, Salman is aware of the main plot and has a positive opinion about the idea, but he has not yet made his final decision. The screenplay is still in progress, and the producers want everything to be spot on before they go public with the announcement. Presently, the project is only planned in terms of discussion. If Salman gives his consent to the script, along with the attached, the movie could start shooting by the end of 2026. In that case, the viewers will have no choice but to wait patiently.

What’s next for Salman Khan:

Salman Khan’s next film to be released will be Battle of Galwan, which is based on historical events. The film is projected to be released in 2026, and it has already started making waves among the audience. Salman Khan and Raj & DK's collaboration could turn out to be a revolutionary one. The public is impatiently waiting for the official announcement as they are looking forward to Salman’s new portrayal.