After accusing Shine Tom Chacko of misbehaviour and drug use, Vincy Aloshious says she respects Devara actor more now

Vincy had in April lodged a complaint with the Film Chamber alleging "inappropriate behaviour" by Chacko under the influence of drugs on the sets of the film.

Malayalam film actor Vincy Aloshious on Tuesday said she no longer has any problems with her colleague Shine Tom Chacko and instead, she "respects him more" now as he has changed. Her remarks came in response to a reporter's query as to whether they both have any problems with each other now, following Aloshious' accusations of drug use against Chacko in April this year. The query was put to the actors during a press meet to announce the release of their film Soothravakyam on July 11.

While Chacko answered the query with a question of his own -- "Do you see any problems between us by looking at us?" and said that if it cannot be seen, then there probably are no issues. Aloshious on the other hand directly said "no" and then went on to explain why she had raised the issue back then.

She said that Chacko was the first person or actor she had told that she wants to become an artist and his rise in the profession has influenced her too in her career. So when she decided to do the film with him, she had this feeling "that I am working and sharing a space with someone I admired". "So that experience (of alleged drug use on set), which may not have been deliberate, from such a person, was unexpected," she said, in response to which Chacko said, "I too did not expect it. If you were hurt, then I am sorry." Aloshious said that now she has "more respect" for him in view of the "change in him" as he "admitted" what he had done.

She had in April lodged a complaint with the Film Chamber alleging "inappropriate behaviour" by Chacko under the influence of drugs on the sets of the film. She had also approached the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) regarding the misconduct on the set of the film Soothravakyam, but did not lodge a police complaint.

Just after Aloshious' allegations, Chacko was arrested and then released on bail in a drugs case after he allegedly fled from a hotel here when a District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) team carried out a raid there. The actor has been booked under section 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and sections 27 (drug consumption) and 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, in connection with that incident.

Subsequently, on June 6, while on his way to Bengaluru with family, Chacko's vehicle met with an accident in which his father died and the actor's left arm suffered a fracture. The actor was not driving the car.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

READ | Smriti Irani beats Rupali Ganguly to become highest-paid actor on Indian TV, her salary for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 will shock you