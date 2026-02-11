After accusing Govinda of extra-marital affair, Sunita Ahuja hopes for reconciliation with him, hints at 'good old days'

Sunita Ahuja shared a nostalgic Instagram post hinting at reconciliation with Govinda, sparking positive reactions from fans and their daughter Tina. The post reflected her hope to bring back the 'good old days' of their marriage.

Sunita Ahuja, the wife of Bollywood actor Govinda, recently shared a heartfelt post on Instagram that caught the attention of fans and media. She posted an old picture of herself together with Govinda and his deceased mother. Through her caption, she declared that 'The good old days will be back soon' and ended her message with 'Jai Mata Di.' Many fans interpreted this as a sign that Sunita might be hoping to reconcile with Govinda. Tina, their daughter, showed her support for her mother by reacting to the post with heart emojis.

Rumours about their marriage:

The media has covered the news about Sunita and Govinda for multiple months because of marriage rumours between them. The reports showed that Sunita had submitted divorce papers, which included accusations of her having an affair with another person. Govinda denied all the allegations and explained that the accused person from the allegations against him existed in his life before marriage and he maintained no extramarital affair with her. The couple has not released any public comments about their relationship, which has resulted in ongoing speculation among their fans.

Hopes of reconciliation:

Sunita's nostalgic post showed her desire to return to the joyful moments which she experienced during their marriage that lasted more than thirty years. Through her photo and spoken words, she shows her desire to recreate the couple's connection. Fans of Govinda and Sunita reacted positively, with many sharing wishes for the couple to resolve their differences and find peace together. The couple's heartfelt post showed their Bollywood journey, which fans supported throughout their entire relationship.

The relationship between Govinda and Sunita has received continuous media attention because their relationship updates draw the interest of their fans. Sunita's post has created new online discussions because no official announcement exists about their reconciliation. Her emotional 'good old days' message suggests that people hope the couple will resolve their conflicts and return to their previous happy relationship.