After Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar approaches Delhi HC for…, here’s what happened

Karan Johar has moved the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights, arguing misuse of his name and image online, with the matter set for further hearing

After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan secured protection of their personality rights from the Delhi High Court, filmmaker Karan Johar has now approached the court with a similar plea. The matter was heard on Monday, according to Bar & Bench.

Senior Advocate Rajshekhar Rao, representing Johar, alleged that the director’s name and photos were being misused online, including for raising funds. “These are websites where my photos are downloaded. Various pages on various social media platforms are in my name,” Johar’s plea stated.

However, Meta Platforms contested that many of the comments mentioned were not defamatory. Advocate Varun Pathak argued that banning such content could trigger an endless series of cases. “These are ordinary people making comments and having discussions. Dragging them to court for making an ordinary joke isn’t justified,” Pathak said.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora also weighed in, noting, “There is a difference between disparagement and memes. Memes are not necessarily disparaging. If someone is selling merchandise or using a domain name, that’s a different issue. But we cannot give an open-ended injunction against every fan page.”

Rao, however, maintained Johar’s right to control the use of his persona. “There is a line between making fun and exploitation. Platforms profit when memes go viral, but I have the right to ensure nobody uses my face or characteristics without consent. Choosing to look away does not give others carte blanche,” he argued.

The matter is scheduled to be heard again on Monday at 4 pm.