Entertainment

Adult film star Sophia Leone found dead at 26

Sophia's stepfather, Mike Romero, shared the news of her passing and said whole family is in shock.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 10, 2024, 03:07 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

In a shocking piece of news, a 26-year-old adult film star Sophia Leone was found dead in her apartment a week ago, with her family reporting that she had been unresponsive for some time.

Sophia's stepfather, Mike Romero, shared the news of her passing on GoFundMe, where memorial funds will be raised. He expressed the heavy-hearted announcement, stating that the sudden loss has left her family and friends devastated and in shock. He said, "On behalf of her Mother & Family, It is with a heavy heart that I have to share the news of our beloved Sophia’s Passing. The Sudden loss of Sophia has left her family and friends devastated and in shock."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He added, "Sophia was found unresponsive in her apartment on March 1st, 2024, by her family. An investigation by local police into the cause of death is still ongoing." He further said, "a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, and friend."

An investigation into Sophia Leone's death has been initiated by the authorities. While suicide has been ruled out, her demise is currently being investigated as a 'home invasion homicide.'

Sophia Leone, also known by her stage name Sofia Leon, is a versatile actress and model originally from Mexico. She was born on June 10, 1997, in Miami, Florida, USA, according to Bulletin Times. She attended Miami Beach School for her primary education and later enrolled in the Young Women’s Preparatory Academy.

The actress had a deep love for animals, especially her three pets, as mentioned by her father on the fundraising page. The statement also highlighted her passion for traveling and her ability to bring smiles to everyone around her.

 

