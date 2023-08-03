Headlines

Adnan Sami to perform in UK after six years, announces tour dates

Meet Madhya Pradesh’s third richest man who studied in 2 IIMs, earned Rs 1300 crore in 180 days, net worth is...

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Haryana violence: How fake social media posts, misinformation played role in Gurugram, Nuh clashes

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Adnan Sami to perform in UK after six years, announces tour dates

Meet Madhya Pradesh’s third richest man who studied in 2 IIMs, earned Rs 1300 crore in 180 days, net worth is...

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Eye flu: 10 tips to avoid conjunctivitis amid monsoon spike

10 Predators that eat snakes

Classic Bollywood songs that were recreated on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

Adnan Sami to perform in UK after six years, announces tour dates

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Adnan Sami to perform in UK after six years, announces tour dates

Singer-composer Adnan Sami is set to go on tour in UK from 11 August.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 05:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After six years, Adnan Sami has returned to the stage with a tour across the UK. The singer, known for his super-hit songs, has not performed in Britain since 2017 and this tour will end that hiatus. The organisers recently shared the dates and venues for the much-awaited tour.

Adnan will perform in the UK from August 11-13, headlining three back-to-back concerts in in Leeds, London, and Birmingham. The talented singer will be seen entertaining the crowd with fan-favourite songs such as Lift Karade, Tera Chehra, Bhar Do Jholi Meri, Aye Udi Udi Udi, and many more.  The tour is being organised by JaspalBahra and Sumant Bahl of Grace Entertainment, a lifestyle management business.

Talking about his comeback UK tour, Adnan said in a statement, “I am thrilled to perform in the UK after six years and I have a feeling this tour is going to be epic for me and my equally amazing organizer Jaspal Bahra from Grace Entertainment. UK audience has always been the most energized and exuberant crowd, and they always know how to have a great time. Performing for my audience in the UK gives me a different kind of happy high, and I am looking forward to expressing my gratitude to them through my musical performance. I am hoping to make new memories in the UK with this tour and to continue entertaining and spreading love as much as possible.”

The tickets for the tour are now live. Fans can now purchase their tickets from OVO Arena, The Ticket Factory, and Ticket Master.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ask PM to speak in Parliament on Manipur: Opposition urges President

Mahindra Thar EV concept to be unveiled on August 15, may get feature seen in Rs 1 crore SUV

Meet richest woman in Chennai, daughter of a stenographer, competing with Microsoft, Oracle, her net worth is…

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on box office failure of his last four films: 'It's like a jigsaw puzzle'

Nitin Desai defaulted on Rs 252 crore loan, BJP leader says 'I used to counsel him...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE