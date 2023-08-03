Adnan Sami to perform in UK after six years, announces tour dates

Singer-composer Adnan Sami is set to go on tour in UK from 11 August.

After six years, Adnan Sami has returned to the stage with a tour across the UK. The singer, known for his super-hit songs, has not performed in Britain since 2017 and this tour will end that hiatus. The organisers recently shared the dates and venues for the much-awaited tour.

Adnan will perform in the UK from August 11-13, headlining three back-to-back concerts in in Leeds, London, and Birmingham. The talented singer will be seen entertaining the crowd with fan-favourite songs such as Lift Karade, Tera Chehra, Bhar Do Jholi Meri, Aye Udi Udi Udi, and many more. The tour is being organised by JaspalBahra and Sumant Bahl of Grace Entertainment, a lifestyle management business.

Talking about his comeback UK tour, Adnan said in a statement, “I am thrilled to perform in the UK after six years and I have a feeling this tour is going to be epic for me and my equally amazing organizer Jaspal Bahra from Grace Entertainment. UK audience has always been the most energized and exuberant crowd, and they always know how to have a great time. Performing for my audience in the UK gives me a different kind of happy high, and I am looking forward to expressing my gratitude to them through my musical performance. I am hoping to make new memories in the UK with this tour and to continue entertaining and spreading love as much as possible.”

The tickets for the tour are now live. Fans can now purchase their tickets from OVO Arena, The Ticket Factory, and Ticket Master.