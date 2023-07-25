Adnan Sami's ex-wife Zeba Bakhtiar opens up on divorce, 18-month custody battle for their son

Zeba Bakhtiar had also been previously married to the Indian actor Jaaved Jaaferi before she tied the knot with Adnan Sami in 1993.

Singer Adnan Sami and Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar tied the knot with each other in 1993 and became parents to their son named Azaan Sami Khan in the same year. However, their marriage didn't last long and the two of them parted ways in 1997. Now, in a recent interview, Zeba has opened up about their divorce and the 18-month-long custody battle that she fought for her son.

Talking to Aamna Haider Isani in a recent interview, Zeba, who made her film debut in the Bollywood romantic drama Henna, revealed that she left her acting career after her marriage to Adnan Sami. "When I got married to Adnan, I was wrapping up a few films. At that time, I wasn’t interested in continuing to act. I wanted to write, maybe produce. I wasn’t that involved in acting. Then I married Adnan and Azaan was born, I was totally invested in that. But when the marriage didn’t work out, I started doing productions and other projects", she said.

The actress, who became famous after the hit Pakistani television drama Anarkali aired in 1988, said that she lost her mind during the custody battle for their son Azaan. Sharing her thoughts about the same, Zeba added, "I lost my mind. I was functioning because that coping mechanism comes from somewhere, but I was not all there. I have got big patches which I don’t remember. It was very difficult. But I am thankful I got back with Azaan. It was 18 months of this custody battle. I wasn’t working during that time, but a few friends of mine told me to work for my own sanity. There was a friend who was doing a serial in England and I joined the same show. I went to London for a few months to shoot that."

For Adnan, it has his first marriage with Zeba, but for the latter, it was her third marriage. Zeba, who had also been married to the Indian actor Jaaved Jaaferi before Adnan, tied the knot for the fourth time with Sohail Khan Leghari in 2008. On the other hand, the Tera Chehra singer now stays happily with his third wife Roya Sami Khan.



