Adnan Sami, who was born in Lahore Pakistan, was granted Indian citizenship in December 2015. He recently recounted how some Pakistanis have been reaching out to him, expressing their desire to change their citizenship. They've reportedly told him that he "left in good time" and expressed their own frustration with the Pakistani Army, which they believe has ruined their country. However, Sami’s response to these Pakistanis has grabbed attention on the internet.

Taking to X, Adnan Sami revealed he met the Pakistani boys in Azerbaijan. "Met some very sweet Pakistani boys while walking on the beautiful streets of Baku, Azerbaijan…They said, 'Sir, you are very lucky.. You left Pakistan in good time.. We also want to change our citizenship…WE HATE OUR ARMY…They have destroyed our country!!' To this, he revealed he replied, “'I knew this long ago!'"



Back in 2022, Sami made headlines when he himself criticised Pakistan on social media, while showing his love for India. He had taken to Instagram, writing, “Many people ask me why I have such contempt towards Pakistan. The hard truth is that I have absolutely no contempt towards the people of Pakistan who have been good to me. I love everyone who loves me- period. However, I have major issues with the establishment. Those who truly know me will also know what that establishment did to me for many years which ultimately became one of the big reasons for me to leave Pak."



Meanwhile, Sami recently responded to former Pakistani minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.who questioned his citizenship after the Indian government asked Pakistani nationals to leave the country before their visas expire, following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Adnan called Fawad an "illiterate idiot" in response.

Adnan Sami first came to India in 2001 on a visitor's visa, which was extended multiple times. When his Pakistani passport expired in 2015 and wasn't renewed by the Pakistan government, Adnan approached the Indian government to legalize his stay on humanitarian grounds. He was later granted Indian citizenship in December 2015.