Adnan Sami breaks his silence after being slammed for meeting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: ‘I am a free soul'

Adnan Sami responded to trolling after meeting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, saying he is a 'free soul' and does not care about online criticism. He also blamed social media for quick judgments based on incomplete information.

Singer Adnan Sami has reacted strongly to the trolling he faced after sharing pictures with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat earlier this year. The singer said he is a 'free soul' and does not care about public judgment or online negativity.

Adnan Sami responds to trolling:

Adnan talked about it in an interview with News 18. The backlash he received after posting photos from his meeting with Mohan Bhagwat in February, the singer said that he believes in treating people kindly and does not judge anyone based on public opinions or assumptions. After that, Adnan said that 'I am a free soul and I do what I feel like. I am not answerable to anybody but God.' Along with that, he added that if someone treats him with respect, he responds the same way regardless of who they are. He also clearly said what trolls think about him.

Blames social media culture:

Adnan Sami kind of criticised social media culture as well, saying that most people quickly form opinions without actually knowing the full truth, or not, you know, the full picture. And according to him, people tend to judge celebrities based on just one single photograph, or a social media post, or even a song, without really understanding their real persona, like what they are in real life, not the curated story.

He also said that a lot of trolls are living in this kind of 'fantasy land' and they manufacture false impressions about public figures. And then he added that he feels mentally unchained, like genuinely free, and he prefers to live his life on his own terms without stressing over online criticism.

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The Instagram post with Mohan Bhagwat:

Adnan Sami shared photos in February from his meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Instagram. He added a caption to the photo that he had an 'incredible afternoon' with Bhagwat and praised him for clearing several 'myths and misconceptions' during their conversation. He also explained about himself as a 'beautiful soul' and a gentleman.