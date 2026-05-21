FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Tamil Nadu News: 21 TVK, 2 Congress MLAs Take Oath In CM Vijay's Cabinet

Tamil Nadu News: 21 TVK, 2 Congress MLAs Take Oath In CM Vijay's Cabinet

Ebola Outbreak: Delhi Airport Issues Advisory For Passengers Arriving From Congo, Uganda And Sudan

Ebola Outbreak: Delhi Airport Issues Advisory For Passengers Arriving From Congo, Uganda And Sudan

Adnan Sami breaks his silence after being slammed for meeting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: ‘I am a free soul'

Adnan Sami breaks his silence after being slammed for meeting RSS chief

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more

Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Adnan Sami breaks his silence after being slammed for meeting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: ‘I am a free soul'

Adnan Sami responded to trolling after meeting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, saying he is a 'free soul' and does not care about online criticism. He also blamed social media for quick judgments based on incomplete information.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 21, 2026, 01:08 PM IST

Adnan Sami breaks his silence after being slammed for meeting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: ‘I am a free soul'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Singer Adnan Sami has reacted strongly to the trolling he faced after sharing pictures with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat earlier this year. The singer said he is a 'free soul' and does not care about public judgment or online negativity.

Adnan Sami responds to trolling:

Adnan talked about it in an interview with News 18. The backlash he received after posting photos from his meeting with Mohan Bhagwat in February, the singer said that he believes in treating people kindly and does not judge anyone based on public opinions or assumptions. After that, Adnan said that 'I am a free soul and I do what I feel like. I am not answerable to anybody but God.' Along with that, he added that if someone treats him with respect, he responds the same way regardless of who they are. He also clearly said what trolls think about him.

Blames social media culture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Adnan Sami kind of criticised social media culture as well, saying that most people quickly form opinions without actually knowing the full truth, or not, you know, the full picture. And according to him, people tend to judge celebrities based on just one single photograph, or a social media post, or even a song, without really understanding their real persona, like what they are in real life, not the curated story.

He also said that a lot of trolls are living in this kind of 'fantasy land' and they manufacture false impressions about public figures. And then he added that he feels mentally unchained, like genuinely free, and he prefers to live his life on his own terms without stressing over online criticism.

Also read: Salman Khan’s late-night Instagram posts leave fans worried: 'You look in pain, please rest'

The Instagram post with Mohan Bhagwat:

Adnan Sami shared photos in February from his meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Instagram. He added a caption to the photo that he had an 'incredible afternoon' with Bhagwat and praised him for clearing several 'myths and misconceptions' during their conversation. He also explained about himself as a 'beautiful soul' and a gentleman.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi Airport Issues Ebola Virus Alert: Health Ministry warns passengers from 3 African nations, lists symptoms
Delhi Airport Issues Ebola Alert: Passengers from 3 African nations warned
Adnan Sami breaks his silence after being slammed for meeting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: ‘I am a free soul'
Adnan Sami breaks his silence after being slammed for meeting RSS chief
Drishyam 3 hits cinemas today: Know where to revisit Drishyam, Drishyam 2 on OTT, their box office records
Drishyam 3 hits cinemas today: Know where to revisit Drishyam, Drishyam 2 on OTT
PM Modi's Melody gift to Italy PM Meloni: 'Unrelated' Parle Industries stock jumps 5%; Parle Products say,' no link' to that company
PM Modi's Melody gift to Italy PM Meloni: 'Unrelated' Parle Industries stock jum
Vijay’s Cabinet expands: Rajesh Kumar, Vishwanathan take oath as Tamil Nadu adds 23 ministers
Vijay’s Cabinet expands: 21 TVK, 2 Congress MLAs take oath
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement