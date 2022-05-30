Adivi Sesh reacts to Mahesh Babu's 'Bollywood can't afford me' remark, cites Shah Rukh Khan's example

Adivi Sesh-Shah Rukh Khan-Mahesh Babu/File photos

Adivi Sesh makes his Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Major, based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, slated to release in cinemas on June 3. The film has been produced by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu under his banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

At the trailer launch of the film earlier this month, Mahesh Babu's statement of 'Bollywood can't afford me' had made headlines. Later, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor's team had issued a clarification saying his statement was 'blown out of proportions'.

Now, Telugu star Adivi Sesh has reacted to the whole issue in one of his promotional interviews for Major. While talking to Free Press Journal, the Goodachari actor said, "We are all familiar with Mahesh sir’s humour. It was said in half jest. But when you take a sentence said, and put it in the middle of the headline. It rings very differently. Even if you take that clip without the context from five other answers, it rings very differently. That’s exactly what everyone here did; they inflamed it."



He even compared Mahesh Babu's humour with Shah Rukh Khan and added, "We South Indian people are aware of the fact that Mahesh Babu is known for his witty and fun remarks, and I have seen Shah Rukh (Khan) sir doing it, but those don’t become headlines."

Talking about Major, the action drama is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and apart from Adivi, it also features Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.

It is a three-way clash at the box office on June 3 as Akshay Kumar's historical epic war drama Prithviraj and Kamal Haasan-Fahadh Faasil-Vijay Sethupathi starrer action thriller Vikram also release on the same date.