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Adivi Sesh announces short break from films after Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha underperformed, calls it 'switching off, reflecting' before next project

Although Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha was called average, Adivi Sesh acknowledged the film as a success, and penned a note before going to the US.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 25, 2026, 11:58 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Adivi Sesh announces short break from films after Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha underperformed, calls it 'switching off, reflecting' before next project
Adivi Sesh (Image source: Twitter)
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Actor Adivi Sesh, who has had a gruelling year due to a demanding shooting schedule for Dacoit - Ek Prem Katha and G2, has finally hit the pause button as he is all set to jet off for a holiday to the US. Sesh said, "It's been a really intense few months with back-to-back shoots for Dacoit and G2, and I think this break was absolutely necessary not just physically, but mentally as well. When you're constantly in the middle of demanding schedules, you don't always get the time to pause and take it all in."

The actor said the response to Dacoit has been incredibly heartening, especially with the film connecting with audiences across both Hindi and Telugu markets. "I wanted to take a moment to celebrate that with the people who matter the most to my family and close friends. And there's no better way to do that than spending some quality time together.

He said that for him, the trip is about "switching off, reflecting, and recharging before I step into the next phase of work." "Post-production on G2 is going to be quite intensive, and I want to go into it with a fresh perspective and renewed energy. Sometimes, taking a step back is just as important as pushing forward. This break is my way of doing that just breathing, being present, and coming back stronger," he added.
Sesh, who was born in Hyderabad and was raised in California, stepped into the world of cinema in 2002 with a small role in "Sontham" starring Aryan Rajesh and Namitha and in 2010 as a lead actor and director with the romance Karma.

He gained recognition as an antagonist in Panjaa, Balupu, and Baahubali: The Beginning. Sesh then established himself as a leading man by writing and starring in successful action films such as Kshanam, Goodachari, Evaru, Major, and HIT: The Second Case

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