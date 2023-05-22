Search icon
Who was actor Aditya Singh Rajput, Splitvilla contestant who died due to alleged drug overdose in Andheri

The actor Aditya Singh Rajput's body was discovered in his washroom. Sources claim that a drug overdose caused his death.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 22, 2023, 06:07 PM IST

Aditya Singh Rajput (File Photo)

Aditya Rajput Singh, actor, model and casting coordinator was found dead in the washroom of his 11th-floor high-rise house in Andheri on the afternoon of May 22. His friend discovered him dead inside the house. He took him to a nearby hospital in a vehicle with the security guard of the building.

How did Aditya Singh Rajput die?
As per reports, the reason behind Aditya Rajput Singh’s might be a drug overdose. He was declared dead when he arrived at the hospital. According to the actor's Instagram stories, he spent the night at home with his friends. He shared a photo of his apartment's view on social media. 

About Aditya Singh Rajput:
Aditya (32) hailed from Delhi. He started working as a model. He appeared in films like Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara and Krantiveer. He took part in reality series like Splitsvilla 9 and worked on TV projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others. He appeared in almost 300 advertisements overall.

He was well-connected in the business and had experience working with various brands and numerous actors. The business was shocked to learn of his passing.

He was recently involved with a production house and was more interested in casting. He was well-liked in the Mumbai celebrity scene and frequently attended events on page 3.

6 Indian cricketers who faded away despite great start to their careers
Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Sunny Leone, Rekha, Nora Fatehi look their stylish best at Citadel premiere in Mumbai
Streaming This Week: Selfiee, Tooth Pari, Suga Road to D-Day, OTT titles to binge-watch this weekend
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym
