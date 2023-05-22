Who was actor Aditya Singh Rajput, Splitvilla contestant who died due to alleged drug overdose in Andheri

Aditya Singh Rajput (File Photo)

Aditya Rajput Singh, actor, model and casting coordinator was found dead in the washroom of his 11th-floor high-rise house in Andheri on the afternoon of May 22. His friend discovered him dead inside the house. He took him to a nearby hospital in a vehicle with the security guard of the building.

How did Aditya Singh Rajput die?

As per reports, the reason behind Aditya Rajput Singh’s might be a drug overdose. He was declared dead when he arrived at the hospital. According to the actor's Instagram stories, he spent the night at home with his friends. He shared a photo of his apartment's view on social media.

About Aditya Singh Rajput:

Aditya (32) hailed from Delhi. He started working as a model. He appeared in films like Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara and Krantiveer. He took part in reality series like Splitsvilla 9 and worked on TV projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others. He appeared in almost 300 advertisements overall.

He was well-connected in the business and had experience working with various brands and numerous actors. The business was shocked to learn of his passing.

He was recently involved with a production house and was more interested in casting. He was well-liked in the Mumbai celebrity scene and frequently attended events on page 3.